Baahubali Takes a Walk With Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane

Photo Credit: Rohit Sharma/ Twitter

New Delhi: India opener Rohit Sharma and Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane introduced fans to the ‘Bahubali’ of the Indian team and it is not one of the explosive batsmen or bowler in the outfit. It is India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoraver.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a video which read: ‘Always fun when your with the Bahubali of #TeamIndia.”

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

The Indian players are having some fun after starting their campaign in the Champions Trophy with a comprehensive 124-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

While former Indian players like Virender Sehwag has praised the Indian team and wished Pakistan luck for the future, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi ripped apart the Pakistan team and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Afridi said that Sarfraz lacked imagination and put on a poor show as skipper. Former World Cup winning skipper Imran Khan also pulled up the Pakistan Cricket Board and questioned their policies.

The Indian players have on their part had a good time, even attending skipper Virat Kohli’s Charity Ball in London. The players were expected to train at the London School of Economics ground on Tuesday, but the rain gods ensured that the players stayed indoors.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 3:07 PM IST