Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Bad Bowling Contributed to Defeat Against India: Kane Williamson

IANS | Updated: November 2, 2017, 9:06 AM IST
Bad Bowling Contributed to Defeat Against India: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson.

New Delhi: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rued his team's poor bowling effort in the loss to India in the opening clash of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Wednesday.

India dominated in all the departments of the game, putting together a massive total of 202/3 before restricting the visitors to 149/8.

"It was a disappointing performance tonight. We were very poor on the field. India played superbly. There are no excuses. We needed to play better. India were outstanding and never gave us a sniff," Williamson said post the match.

"The spinners bowled really well but the bowlers around them went for a lot of runs," he added.

The Kiwi captain also paid tribute to veteran Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, who played his last international match on Wednesday.

Nehra, who belongs to Delhi, bowled an economical spell of 4/29 in his four overs before being carried around the ground on the shoulders of his teammates in an emotional farewell.

"I want to congratulate Ashish on a fantastic career. I have played against him and with him, always a gentleman on and off the field," Williamson said.
ashish nehraIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2017Kane Williamsonshikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: November 2, 2017, 9:06 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking