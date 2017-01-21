    Quick Links

    Bairstow to Replace Injured Hales for India T20I Series

    AFP | Jan 21, 2017 13:41 IST| UPDATED: Jan 21, 2017 13:41 IST
    Photo Credit: Getty Images

    New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace injured opener Alex Hales in England's squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against India, the English cricket board said on Saturday.

    Hales has been ruled out of the third and final one-day international against India on Sunday after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack.

    He will also miss the T20 series that starts on January 26.

    "Jonathan Bairstow has replaced Alex Hales in England's T20I squad," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.

    Hales was scheduled to consult a surgeon upon returning home on Saturday.

    The Eoin Morgan-led England team is trailing the ODI series 2-0 after India won the second ODI by 15 runs.

    The final ODI will take place in Kolkata on Sunday.