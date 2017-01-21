Bairstow to Replace Injured Hales for India T20I Series

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace injured opener Alex Hales in England's squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against India, the English cricket board said on Saturday.
Hales has been ruled out of the third and final one-day international against India on Sunday after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack.
He will also miss the T20 series that starts on January 26.
Hales was scheduled to consult a surgeon upon returning home on Saturday.
The Eoin Morgan-led England team is trailing the ODI series 2-0 after India won the second ODI by 15 runs.
The final ODI will take place in Kolkata on Sunday.