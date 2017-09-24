Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bangladesh Expect Tamim Iqbal to be Fit for First Test

AFP | Updated: September 24, 2017, 9:32 AM IST
File image of Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal (Getty Images)

Benoni: Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is expected to be fit for the first Test against South Africa, starting at Potchefstroom on Thursday.

He did not bat for the tourists on the last day of their three-day warm-up match against a South African Invitation XI at Willowmoore Park on Saturday.

But team manager Minhazul Nanna said a scan had revealed no significant damage after he strained a right thigh muscle on the first day of the match.

"He’s okay," said Nanna. "He did not bat today but he should be ready for the Test match."

Tamim retired hurt after making five runs in the first innings and took no further part in the match.

Bangladesh are back at full strength after the delayed arrival of fast bowler Rubel Hussain, who could not fly with the rest of the squad last weekend because of a visa mix-up.

Hossain did not get a chance to bowl in the warm-up match, however, after it was called off when Bangladesh declared their second innings at 235 for nine, more than an hour before the scheduled close.

Left-handed opening batsman Imrul Kayes, one of only three survivors from Bangladesh’s previous tour of South Africa in 2008/09, made 51 and Sabbir Rahman hit 67 – his second half-century of the match – before play was called. Leg-spinner Shaun von Berg took four for 77 for the Invitation team.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh 306-7 declared and 235-9 declared (Imrul Kayes 51, Mominul Haque 33, Sabbir Rahman 67; Shaun von Berg 4-77, Leus du Plooy 2-51). SA Invitation XI 313-8 declared. Match drawn.
sa vs banSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2017Tamim Iqbal
First Published: September 24, 2017, 9:32 AM IST

