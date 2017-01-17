Bangladesh Hit New Low in Test Cricket - We Tell You How

Image credit: Getty Images.
New Delhi: Bangladesh would not have thought in their widest dreams that even after scoring 595/8d in the first innings against New Zealand at Wellington, they will still be on the losing side of the Test.
Skipper Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side ran riot to clinch an improbable victory on the final day of the Test, which was heavily dominated by the away side in the first four days.
Shakib Al Hasan (217) and Mushfiqur Rahim (159) guided the Bangla lions to a humongous 595/8d in the first innings, which was the second highest score ever in Bangladesh's Test history. But this particular score has now become the highest score ever by a team batting first in a Test and still end up being on the losing side.
Let's now look at the Top-5 instances where a team batting first, managed to score in the excess of 500 runs and still somehow ended up losing the Test.
England Beat Australia, Ashes 1894 - 1st Test (Sydney)
Riding on brilliant batting by Syd Gregory (201) and George Giffen (161), Australia posted a mammoth score of 586 in the first Test at Sydney. England were force to follow on as they were bundled out for 325 in their first innings. Albert Ward slammed an impressive century in the second innings as the hosts were set a paltry target of 176. But left arm orthodox slow bowler Bobby Peel engineered a remarkable Australian collapse as the vistiors won the match by 10 runs.
India Beat Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2003 - 2nd Test (Adelaide)
Australia's decision to bat first in Adelaide worked wonders as Ricky Ponting's 242 helped the hosts put on a formidable score of 556 runs in the innings. But Australia's nemesis duo Rahul Dravid (233) and VVS Laxman (148) had other plans as India replied with 523 runs of their own. Just when it seemed the match was heading for a draw, Ajit Agarkar bowled a dream spell — picking up 6/41 — as the hosts were bowled out for 196, setting India a target of 220 for India to chase in their second innings. India's Mr. dependable Rahul Dravid once again showed his class as India romped home to a 4 wickets victory.
Australia Beat England, Ashes 2006 - 2nd Test (Adelaide)
Paul Collingwood (206) and Kevin Pietersen (158) guided England to a huge score of 551 in the second Ashes Test in 2006 at the Adelaide Oval. In reply, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarkre slammed centuries of their own as the hosts fell short by 38 runs in the innings. The Three Lions failed to reproduce their first innings heroics Shane Warner helped bundle them out for a paltry 129 runs in their second innings. Australia achieved the target of 168 — courtesy of Michale Hussey's brilliant 61*— on the final day to win the match by 6 wickets.
England Beat West Indies, The Wisden Trophy 1968 - 4th Test (Port-of-Spain)
The Great West Indian team of 1960's got a taste of their own medicine as England gave them a hiding of the decade in their own backyard. Centuries from Rohan Kanhai and Seymour Nurse guided the hosts to 526/7d after they won the toss and elected to bat first at Port-of-Spain. Colin Cowdrey proved to be the thorn for Windies bowlers as he slammed a remarkable ton enroute England's first innings score of 404. The hosts' decision to declare at 92/2 backfired spectacularly in the second innings as the visitors chased down the given runs on the final day at a supreme run-rate of 4.08. Geoffery Boycott and Colin Cowdrey were the star of England's stunning chase.
South Africa Beat Australia, Test Series 1952/53 - 5th Test (Melbourne)
Australia posted a daunting first innings total of 520 in the first Test against South Africa at the MCG, courtesy of Neil Havey's double century and Arthur Morris' 99 — who unfortunately was run out before adding the one important run. In reply, South Africa managed to score 435, conceding a lead of 85 runs in the first innings. Eddie Fuller's five wicket haul helped South Africa bundle out the Aussies for 209 runs which the visitors easily chased down on the sixth day of a thrilling Test.