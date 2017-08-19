Bangladesh Recall Nasir Hossain For Australia Tests; Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Dropped

The selectors have recalled all-rounder Nasir Hossain in the squad, who last played a Test for the Bangla Tigers against South Africa in 2015. The other big news is that star players Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah have been dropped for the series after a string of low-key performances in the longest format of the game.
Australia have not played a Test in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting's team visited in 2006, six years after Bangladesh were granted Test status. They were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled amid security fears after a wave of attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.
Australia refused to send their team to last year's Under-19 World Cup in Dhaka over security worries.
The visitors are scheduled to play a warm-up match on August 22-23 before they take on Bangladesh in the first Test at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on August 27. The second Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from September 4.
The Aussies will leave Bangladesh on September 9 after the end of two-match Test series.
Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam
Bangladesh AustraliaBangladesh TeamBangladesh Test TeamBangladesh vs Australia 2017mahmudullahMominul HaqueMushfiqur RahimNasir Hossain
First Published: August 19, 2017, 3:12 PM IST