Bangladesh Recall Shafiul Islam, Liton Das for South Africa T20Is

Bangladesh have already lost the Test series 2-0 comprehensively and are trailing 2-0 in three-match ODI series (third match to be played on Sunday), and therefore, the visitors will look to make amends and go out on a high in the shortest format of the game.
The aforementioned players have been included in the team at the expense of Subashis Roy, Sunzamul Islam and Nurul Hasan, all of whom participated in the Sri Lanka series earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the visitors are also struggling from injuries as they will be without star players Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman for the T20I series. Mustafizur was ruled out of the tour after the first ODI due to an ankle injury, while Tamim aggravated his thigh injury.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play two matches in South Africa — 1st T20I in Bloemfontein (Oct 26) & 2nd T20I in Potchefstroom (Oct 29)
Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin
First Published: October 21, 2017, 11:12 PM IST