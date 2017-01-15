Bangladesh Set for Warm-Up Match on India Tour

Mushfiqur Rahim. (Getty Images)
Dhaka: Bangladesh are scheduled to play a three-day warm-up game in their India tour ahead of a one-off Test match.
The warm-up match will be played against India A from February 3 in Hyderabad, Espncricinfo said in a report.
The Test, which was originally scheduled to begin on February 8, has been pushed back by one day.
Keeping in mind an option to attract more crowds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the late change in schedule to hold the match from Thursday to Monday.
The Bangladesh team, currently touring New Zealand, will return home on January 26.
After a few days' rest, Mushfiqur Rahim and his men will leave for India on February 1.
Bangladesh have announced a 30-member provisional squad for the tour.
Young pacer Mustafizur Rahman may return to the Test side on that trip.
Bangladesh in their maiden Test in 2000 played India, who are now the top-ranked Test team.
India visited Bangladesh in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2015. But this will be the first time Bangladesh will play a Test in India.