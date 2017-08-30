Bangladesh vs Australia 1st Test Highlights: Shakib Leads Way as Bangla Win By 20 Runs

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after getting a wicket. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Australia innings)

So, twice in two days we have seen the two underdogs team coming out on top. If it was West Indies toppling the Englishmen last night, it's Bangladesh today who has surprised the world. They have now won a Test match against 5 Test playing nations - Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, and now Australia. They continue to rise and the near future looks bright for them. These two sides will meet again for the second Test at Chittagong on September 8, at 1000 local (0400 GMT). Can the hosts create another history by winning the series? Or will Australia come back hard to level it? We shall find out. Till then, Adios! Cheers!

Man of the Match, Shakib Al Hasan (translated from Bengali) is really delighted to contribute for his side. Gives a big round of applause to the crowd that came in huge numbers to support them. Tells us about the incident that happened last night, how his wife showed immense confidence in him as he was the one who felt that they won't be able to beat Australia today.

Musfiqur Rahim says that it is a great feeling beating Australia. Credits the boys for playing really well. Mentions that there performances in the home conditions has been consistent. Applauds the performances of Shakib and Tamim in the first innings for laying the platform for them. Feels that there is a lot of room for improvement. Reckons that the wicket was a tough one to bat on. Praises his bowlers for getting 8 wickets on the final day. Also thanks the crowd for turning out in huge numbers.

Steven Smith says that it was a great Test match. Credits Bangladesh for playing very well. Adds that the partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan laid the platform for the hosts. Mentions that they did well to reach 240 on a track like this. Lauds his tail for batting brilliantly and trying really hard. Adds that they won't give any excuses and also mentions that they practiced well. Feels that the wicket turned a lot more compared to the practice wickets. Praises Warner for scoring a century on this tough wicket. Ends by saying that they were never able to adjust to the conditions and the pitch. Emphasis on the fact that they are looking forward for the next game.

The home side got a lead of 43 runs and once again the veteran opener, Tamim Iqbal delivered for his side. Had it not been for Nathan Lyon's 6-fer, Australia could have had the task even more difficult. They kept the hosts to 265 and after losing two quick wickets early yesterday, they were pretty much into the contest but their weakness against the spin prevailed and that ultimately let to their downfall. Stay tuned as the presentation is coming up in a short while...

Bangladeshi spinners kept the pressure even when Pat Cummins was threatening to take his team over the line. In the end, Australia fell short of 20 runs and find themselves 0-1 down in the series. Earlier in the game, Bangladesh won a good toss but were rocked early at 10-3 on day 1. The recovered well through the 155-run stand between Tamim and Shakib which helped them to get 260 on the board. Australia's reply was pretty ordinary with the bat but the way their tail bailed them out is something that they will be happy about.

Australia came into day 4, requiring 156 to win with their two set batsmen out in the middle. David Warner and Steven Smith did the job commendably in the first hour as the former registered his ton and all was rosy for the visitors until the no. 1 all-rounder in the world stepped on the gas. Yes, Shakib-Al-Hasan turned the match upside down by removing Warner and from thereon the men from Down Under got exposed. They succumbed to pressure and kept losing wickets in clusters and thereby gave an opening to the hosts.

Bangladesh have pulled off their first ever Test win against the mighty Aussies. It's their greatest achievement and their expressions say it all. The packed Dhaka crowd is screaming at the top of their voices, their PM is all smiles in the stands with the national flag in her hands. Rahim leads the way. Well done, Bangla Tigers! They have proved yet again, they aren't underdogs anymore, especially in their own den.

70.5 Islam to Hazlewood, OUT! Bangladesh have created history! The crowd is going bonkers. Amazing scenes in Dhaka and the Bangladeshi players are absolutely ecstatic. Taijul Islam goes around the wicket, lands it around middle. Hazlewood prods forward and tries to defend but gets beaten only to be pinged on his pads. The hosts appeal and Nigel Llong raises his finger. Josh wants the review but the umpire tells him that they don't have any left. It's all over. BANGLADESH WIN BY 20 RUNS! 244/10

70.4 T Islam to Hazlewood, Floats it up outside off, defended by coming forward. 244/9

70.3 T Islam to Hazlewood, A loud shout for an LBW! Floated outside off, turning in, Josh presses across to defend but seems to have missed it. They appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show, there was an inside edge. 244/9

70.2 T Islam to Hazlewood, Flighted delivery outside off, the southpaw jams it out. 244/9

70.1 T Islam to Hazlewood, Tossed up on off, Hazlewood leans across to keep it out. 244/9

A slight delay here. Rahim is taking his time to set the field. Can Bangladesh strike?

69.6 Al Hasan to Cummins, A bit short, around middle, punched back to the bowler. A maiden from Sahkib which means Hazlewood will be on strike in the next over. 244/9

69.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 244/9

69.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, Takes a stride forward and defends it with his bat close to the pad. 244/9

69.3 Al Hasan to Cummins, Pat presses forward and kills it into the ground. 244/9

69.2 Al Hasan to Cummins, Hangs back to not let the ball skids in. He's playing spin quite well here. 244/9

69.1 Al Hasan to Cummins, Quicker one around off, skidding in, Cummins stabs it off the back foot. 244/9

68.6 M Hasan to Cummins, Cummins will keep strike. Looks to go big but ends up dragging it towards deep mid-wicket. A huge over, this. 15 runs came off. 244/9

68.5 M Hasan to Cummins, SIX! That's gone the distance again. Is there a twist in the tale? Mehedi Hasan tosses it up around middle, Cummins clears his front leg and plays the slog sweep to perfection. He dumps it over the deep mid-wicket fence for the second time in the over. 243/9

68.4 M Hasan to Cummins, Turning in from around off, Cummins covers the line to defend. 237/9

68.3 M Hasan to Cummins, Slants it in on middle, Cummins drags it off the inner half towards square leg where the fielder does well to stop a couple for his side. 237/9

68.2 M Hasan to Cummins, Around off, turning down leg with some bounce. Cummins fails to go on with his sweep shot. The short fine leg fielder is quick to mop it up. 235/9

There are two men at deep mid-wicket now...

68.1 M Hasan to Cummins, SIX! Cummins goes big! He's not going to stop playing his shots. Clears his front leg and thwacks it handsomely over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Australia need another 30 runs, confirms the commentator on-air. 235/9

67.6 Al Hasan to Hazlewood, Yes, he does! Closes the bat face and clips it towards square leg. 229/9

67.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, A bit too full, it's eased down to long on by Cummins for a single. Can Hazlewood survive? 229/9

67.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, Now Shakib cleverly slows it through the air, lands it around middle, it straightens and takes the leading edge which lobs away safely on the off side. 228/9

67.3 Al Hasan to Cummins, Around middle, turning in a bit, Cummins has his sticks covered as he blocks it back towards Shakib. 228/9

67.2 Al Hasan to Cummins, Hangs back in the crease and tucks it towards the leg side. 228/9

67.1 Al Hasan to Cummins, Loopy outside off, Cummins blocks it into the ground. 228/9

66.6 M Hasan to Hazlewood, Tossed up on off, JH lunges forward and defends it down. 228/9

66.5 M Hasan to Hazlewood, Fuller and served outside off, easily left alone. 228/9

66.4 M Hasan to Hazlewood, Low full toss on middle, driven towards mid on. 228/9

66.3 M Hasan to Hazlewood, Fuller from around the wicket, Josh pushes it back to the bowler. 228/9

Not-so-well, Josh Hazlewood is forced to walk in next. Can he dig in there?

66.2 Hasan to Lyon, OUT! Change in bowling does it for Rahim! But what's with Sarkar man? Is he a juggling star? He's taken all the catches on the second attempt only. Hasan loops it up around middle, Lyon once again opts for the sweep shot. Gets a bit of glove on it as the ball lobs over the keeper. Good anticipation shown there by Sarkar. He was at first slip and so he quickly sprints towards leg slip, stretches out both his hands but could not hold onto it. He then got both his hands under the ball to gobble it. Bangladesh just a wicket away from victory. 228/9

66.1 M Hasan to Lyon, Lyon is busy brooming around. Gets down, takes it on the full to sweep it towards short fine leg. 228/8

Change in bowling as Mehedi Hasan is called back into the attack.

65.6 Al Hasan to Cummins, Goes back and offers a straight bat defense. Australia need 37 more runs to win. 228/8

65.5 Al Hasan to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Beautiful drive, that! He's picked up his third boundary already. He's slowly getting his eye in there. Shakib gives it a nice flight outside off, Cummins nicely leans forward and drives it all along the ground through extra cover. Tamim at mid off had no chance to go after it. 228/8

65.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, Goes back and works it with the angle towards short leg. 224/8

65.3 Al Hasan to Cummins, Tossed up outside off, Pat makes room and bunts ti back to the bowler. 224/8

65.2 Al Hasan to Lyon, Leg bye! Darted on the leg stump, Nathan Lyon misses his attempted flick shot. Gets it off the pads behind the stumps. And a leg bye is taken. 224/8

65.1 Al Hasan to Lyon, Flatter around middle and leg, Nathan goes back and tucks it towards short leg. 223/8

64.6 T Islam to Cummins, Skids in from the arm, it's kept out nicely. 223/8

64.5 T Islam to Cummins, Goes back and defends it towards the silly point fielder. 223/8

64.4 T Islam to Cummins, FOUR! Goes over the top! Gets a full ball on his zone and then lifts it over mid on. Gets enough meat to clear the man there. No change in the field by Rahim. 223/8

64.3 T Islam to Cummins, Cummins seems to be reading Islam here. He comes forward to this quicker full ball and blocks it out gently. 219/8

64.2 T Islam to Cummins, Flattish around off, Pat is quick to block it off the front foot. 219/8

64.1 T Islam to Lyon, Pushes it down the leg side, Lyon gets back to work it away but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards short fine leg. Leg bye signaled by the umpire. 219/8

63.6 Al Hasan to Cummins, Massive turn again! Floats it up on off, Cummins gets forward but the ball rips through with good amount of bounce to nearly take the feather towards Rahim. 218/8

63.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, Leans ahead to defend but gets it off the inner half towards FSL. 218/8

63.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, Initially comes forward but then at the last moment goes back to defend it towards short leg. 218/8

63.3 Al Hasan to Lyon, Gets his front foot out of the way and sweeps it down to fine leg for one. 218/8

63.2 Al Hasan to Lyon, Flatter and quicker through the air, Nathan goes back to cut but is beaten all ends up. 217/8

63.1 Al Hasan to Lyon, Nasty! Shakib darts it around off, Lyon kneels to sweep but misses it. The ball hits the grille of the helmet and the back flap comes off. Luckily, no harm done and Lyon is up to face the next ball. 217/8

62.6 T Islam to Cummins, A bit flat and around off, Cummins gets it off the outer half towards point. 217/8

62.5 T Islam to Cummins, Tossed up on off, defended into the ground. 217/8

62.4 T Islam to Cummins, PC has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 217/8

62.3 T Islam to N Lyon, Too full on the stumps, clipped towards mid on for a single. 217/8

62.2 T Islam to Lyon, Good shout but it's turned down again. Lyon tries fetching it from outside off. He misses the sweep shot and is hit on the pads. Taijul turns back to appeal but umpire Nigel Llong shakes his head. Maybe, the impact was outside the line. 216/8

62.1 T Islam to Lyon, Turning away from a length, easily left alone. 216/8

61.6 Al Hasan to Pat Cummins, That's dropped! Shakib gets extra bounce off the deck, Cummins looks to defend it but the ball takes the shoulder of the bat and flies towards Sarkar at first slip who leaps to take it but the ball doesn't stick. The ball then parries over him and he tries to take it in the second attempt but it is too far from his reach. Cummins survives! 216/8

61.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, Lunges ahead and defends it off the outer half towards the off side. 216/8

61.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, FOUR! Thrashed! Shakib drags it short and wide outside off, Cummins rocks back and flays it through point for a boundary. 216/8

61.3 Al Hasan to Cummins, Pat has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 212/8

61.2 Al Hasan to Cummins, Floats it up outside off, defended into the ground. 212/8

61.1 Al Hasan to Cummins, Fuller on middle, attacking the stumps, Cummins leans forward to defend. The ball catches an inside edge and evades the man at short leg. It rolls behind square on the leg side and they take a couple. 212/8

60.6 T Islam to Lyon, Hangs back to punch it back to the bowler. 210/8

60.5 T Islam to Lyon, Leading edge... safe! Quicker ball, slanting in, NL closes the bat face early as the ball pops off the leading edge but falls safely towards the cover-point region. 210/8

60.4 T Islam to Lyon, Once again wants to swipe across the line but this time the ball kicks off to beat him. A real good take from Rahim behind the stumps. 210/8

60.3 T Islam to Lyon, FOUR! Lyon is taking his chances! Flighted delivery outside off, Nathan gets down on one knee and sweeps it aerially over mid-wicket for a boundary. 210/8

60.2 T Islam to Lyon, Another loud shout, not given! Slows it through the air around off, Lyon gets back to flick but misses and wears it on the pads. The umpire stays put to the LBW appeal as it was missing the stumps. 206/8

60.1 T Islam to Lyon, Floated delivery outside off, pushed towards the cover region. 206/8

59.6 Al Hasan to Cummins, A loud shout for LBW! In fact, Shakib is dancing while appealing here. Umpire Aleem Dar is not convinced. Slider around middle, Cummins misses it and the ball hits him on the pads. They appeal but it seemed like it is going down leg. No, the replays show it would have gone on to clip the leg stump and the umpire's call would have stayed. 206/8

59.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, Fuller, actually a bit to full. It's bunted back to the bowler. 206/8

59.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, Lunges forward and works it on the bounce towards short leg. 206/8

59.3 Al Hasan to Cummins, Fires in a quicker ball on middle and off, Pat blocks it down gently. 206/8

59.2 Al Hasan to Cummins, Gets his bat in front of the pads to defend it down. 206/8

59.1 Al Hasan to Cummins, Pat Cummins takes a stride forward and blocks it in front of silly point. 206/8

58.6 T Islam to Cummins, Edged! Flighted delivery around off, turning away a bit, Cummins lunges forward and plays it with soft hands. Ekes out an edge that rolls wide of first slip. A single picked up. 206/8

58.5 T Islam to Cummins, Floats it up around middle and off, Cummins blocks it out. 205/8

58.4 T Islam to Lyon, On middle, Lyon gets down low and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for one. 205/8

58.3 T Islam to Lyon, Gives it a bit of air and lands it around middle, Lyon tries to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 204/8

58.2 T Islam to Lyon, Gets behind the line to this tossed up ball and keeps it out. 204/8

58.1 T Islam to Lyon, A bit too full from around the wicket, Lyon jams it out. 204/8

Taijul Islam to bowl from the other end.

57.6 Al Hasan to Cummins, Flatter one around middle and off, Pat pats it off the back foot. Superb start after the break for the hosts. 204/8

57.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, A cry for an LBW. Floats it up around middle and off, goes on with the arm. Cummins comes forward to defend but misses and is hit on the back leg. Big appeal but umpire turns it down. Replays show it to be going down leg. 204/8

57.4 Al Hasan to Lyon, Sinks low and once again sweeps it through backward square leg for a single. 204/8

57.3 Al Hasan to Lyon, FOUR! Lyon avoids a pair! Fired full on the pads, Lyon gets down and brooms it through backward square leg for a boundary. 203/8

57.2 Al Hasan to Lyon, Lyon lunges forward and defends it down gently. 199/8

Nathan Lyon is the new man in.

57.1 Hasan to G Maxwell, OUT! Knocked him over! Back-to-back 5-fers! 10-wicket haul for him in the match for the second time in his career and Shakib Al Hasan is leading from the front here. The crowd erupts in joy. Would you believe Maxwell is going first ball after lunch. Shakib fires it around off, it straightens up a touch and stays really low. Glenn Maxwell camps back to hit it through the line but is undone by the low bounce. The ball strikes the off pole and the all-rounder is off for a celebratory run. Bangladesh are just 2 wickets away from a win. 199/8

Welcome back for what could be the final session of this Test. Australia find themselves in a precarious position now and it now lies on how Maxwell goes about his business. Will he counter-attack? Or will we see the hosts' spinners run through the lower order? It promises to be an action-packed session. Shakib Al Hasan to kick off proceedings. A slip and short leg in place. Let's play...

... Day 4, Session 2...

Taijul Islam also supported the world number 1 all-rounder by picking up two crucial wickets. Currently Maxwell and Cummins (the last recognized pair) are battling it out in the middle and the Aussies will hope that they can see their side through. With Cricket Australia confirming that Hazlewood can bat, the visitors have another wicket up their sleeve. Bangladesh on the other hand will look to keep things simple and attack the stumps to pick up the remaining three wickets. Effectively the final session awaits.

The crucial wicket of Warner has changed the course of the game. He was the difference between the two sides yesterday and once he departed after scoring a ton, the visitors fell apart losing 5 wickets for 37 runs. The first hour of play totally belonged to the Aussies where for a moment it seemed like Warner and Smith would guide their team over the line. But Shakib Al Hasan had different plans altogether. He weaved his magic and ended up picking 4 crucial wickets to dent the momentum that the Aussies had.

56.6 T Islam to Cummins, Spinning away from around middle, Cummins fails to put his bat to ball. So much turn on this occasion that the ball deflects off Rahim's gloves. The second slip fielder comes forward and catches the ball. The players appeal for a catch but the umpire is not interested. He instead calls for LUNCH ON DAY 4! 199/7

Umbrella field for Cummins! Can he survive the final ball before lunch?

56.5 Islam to Cummins, NOT OUT! The on-field call stays! Floats this one around off, turns away a touch after pitching. Cummins gets forward and tries to defend it. Gets beaten by the away spin and is hit flush on his back pad. The players appeal for a long time but the umpire stays put. Rahim asks his bowler and the latter convinces him to go for the review. Ultra Edge shows that there was daylight between bat and pad. Ball Tracker shows that it was pitched around off, impact a bit outside off so the umpire's call stays. Cummins survives and Bangladesh lose a review in this process. 199/7

After thinking for a long time, Taijul Islam somehow convinces Rahim to opt for the review against Cummins for LBW.

56.4 T Islam to Cummins, Cummins lunges forward and defends it. 199/7

56.3 T Islam to G Maxwell, Maxwell gets forward and drives it through mid off for a single. 199/7

56.2 T Islam to Maxwell, Well collected Rahim! Floats this one outside off, spins away and stays low. Maxwell tries to defend it and the ball goes under his bat. Rahim gets really low and collects it neatly. 198/7

56.1 T Islam to Maxwell, Maxwell lunges forward and blocks it away. All the responsibility lies on him. 198/7

55.6 Al Hasan to Cummins, Again sprayed down the leg side, Cummins gets an inside edge again. Gets it past the keeper on the leg side for a couple. 198/7

55.5 Al Hasan to Cummins, Close shave! Floats it around middle and leg, Cummins prods forward and tries to defend. Gets an inside edge to it, the ball brushes the pads and goes on a bounce to the fielder at short leg. Every ball Shakib bowls seems to be something special. 196/7

55.4 Al Hasan to Cummins, Cummins prods forward and defends it. 196/7

55.3 Al Hasan to Cummins, Quicker around off, Cummins blocks it out. 196/7

55.2 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Shorter around off, Maxwell punches it through covers for a single. 196/7

55.1 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Maxwell gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 195/7

Pat Cummins strides out next.

54.6 Islam to Agar, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Floats it outside off, Ashton Agar reaches out to the ball and ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler. Taijul accepts it gleefully and Bangladesh are all smiles. They start celebrating and the hero of the first innings for Australia departs. The visitors are losing the plot here and Maxwell is losing out of partners. 195/7

54.5 T Islam to Agar, Shorter and spinning in from outside off, Agar camps back and punches it towards mid-wicket. 195/6

54.4 T Islam to Agar, Tossed up outside off, Ashton prods forward and defends it. 195/6

54.3 T Islam to Agar, Around middle and leg, Agar camps back and defends it on the leg side. 195/6

54.2 T Islam to Agar, Spinning into the batsman from middle and off, turns and stays low. Agar fails to defend it as he gets hit on his pads. 195/6

54.1 T Islam to Agar, Floats it around off, mistimes his drive towards the fielder at mid off. 195/6

53.6 Al Hasan to Agar, Agar camps back and pushes it through the mid on region for a single. 195/6

53.5 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Short outside off, Maxwell punches it through the point region for a single. 194/6

53.4 Al Hasan to Agar, Angling into the batsman, clipped through the mid-wicket region for a single. 193/6

53.3 Al Hasan to Agar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 192/6

53.2 Al Hasan to Agar, Fuller around middle, Agar clips it towards mid-wicket. 192/6

53.1 Al Hasan to Agar, Agar stays deep in his crease and defends it. 192/6

52.6 T Islam to Maxwell, Maxwell stays in his crease and pushes it towards covers. 192/6

52.5 T Islam to Maxwell, Short and wide outside off, Maxwell tries to cut but fails to make contact. 192/6

52.4 T Islam to Maxwell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 192/6

52.3 T Islam to Maxwell, Maxwell lunges forward and defends it. 192/6

52.2 T Islam to G Maxwell, Fuller around off, driven towards covers. 192/6

52.1 T Islam to Maxwell, Maxwell reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 192/6

51.6 Al Hasan to Agar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 192/6

51.5 Al Hasan to Agar, Agar lunges forward to defend. Gets an inside edge onto his pads. A stifled appeal is denied. 192/6

Ashton Agar strides out next. Can he again play a vital knock like he played in the first innings?

51.4 Al Hasan to Wade, OUT! Shakib does the trick again! Spinning in from outside off, Wade shuffles across and tries to clip it on the leg side. Fails to hit it and gets rapped straight on the pads. The players start appealing and umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger up. Maxwell asks his partner to opt for the review and he does so. Ultra Edge shows that there was no bat involved. Now time for Ball Tracker. It shows three reds and Wade has to make the long way back to the pavilion. Australia have lost 4 wickets in less than 4 overs only scoring 34 runs. They have exhausted all their reviews now. Bangladesh are in pole position now. 192/6

Wade was living dangerously and now he has been adjudged LBW! He opts for the review this time after Maxwell asks him to do so.

51.3 Al Hasan to Wade, Wade defends it down the leg side. 192/5

51.2 Al Hasan to Wade, Wade gets to the pitch of the ball and clips it towards mid-wicket. 192/5

51.1 Al Hasan to Wade, Wade is living a charmed life! Quicker around off, Wade shuffles across and tries to defend. The ball stays low and Matthew still manages to get a bottom edge on it. The ball rolls past the stumps towards the keeper. Again a scare. Australia are living dangerously. 192/5

50.6 T Islam to Maxwell, Floated around middle and leg, driven towards the fielder at covers. 192/5

50.5 T Islam to Maxwell, Angling into the batsman, Maxwell gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 192/5

50.4 T Islam to Wade, Down the leg side this time, clipped towards fine leg for a single. 192/5

50.3 T Islam to Wade, Spinning away from around leg, Wade comes across and tries to clip it fine. Misses it as the ball goes straight to the keeper. 191/5

50.2 T Islam to Maxwell, Shorter around off, punched through covers for a single. 191/5

50.1 T Islam to Wade, Fuller around leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 190/5

49.6 Al Hasan to Maxwell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 189/5

49.5 Al Hasan to Wade, Wade camps back and punches it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 189/5

49.4 Al Hasan to Wade, Wade prods forward and defends it. 188/5

49.3 Al Hasan to M Wade, Quicker around off, Wade defends it off the outer half towards the fielder at slip. 188/5

49.2 Al Hasan to Wade, How did that miss the stumps? Floats this one outside off, Wade goes for the sweep. Gets an inside edge on it and the ball rolls away past the stumps and hits the pads of the keeper. Somehow the ball does not hit the timber and Wade survives a huge scare. Shakib cannot believe it as he was on the verge of celebrating. 188/5

49.1 Al Hasan to Wade, Spinning sharply from outside off, Wade shuffles across and lets it through to the keeper. 188/5

48.6 T Islam to Maxwell, Maxwell gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 188/5

48.5 T Islam to Maxwell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 188/5

48.4 T Islam to Maxwell, Maxwell lunges forward and defends it. 188/5

48.3 T Islam to Wade, Wade clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 188/5

Matthew Wade walks out to bat.

48.2 T Islam to P Handscomb, OUT! Sarkar and parrying go hand in hand! Shorter outside off, Handscomb tries to cut it. Off the outer half it goes and straight like a rocket towards the fielder at slip. Sarkar gets his hands to it and ends up knocking it up in the air. Turns back and dives to take a really good reflex catch. Afterall for Bangladesh, all is well that ends well. Taijul gets his 50th Test wicket and Bangladesh will be confident now. 187/5

48.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Bowls this fuller around off, Handscomb tries to sweep it fine past the keeper. Misses it and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal is denied as the impact was outside off. 187/4

47.6 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Quicker into the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a couple. 187/4

47.5 Al Hasan to G Maxwell, FOUR! Slashes and slashes hard! A bit short and wide outside off, Maxwell does not think twice as he unleashes his blade on it. Gets it through the gully region off the outer half for a boundary. 185/4

47.4 Al Hasan to Maxwell, Tossed up outside off, Maxwell lunges forward and defends it. 181/4

47.3 Al Hasan to Maxwell, FOUR! Off the mark! Floats it around middle and off, Maxwell lunges forward and sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary. Glenn feels that attack is the best way forward. 181/4

47.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Around middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 177/4

47.1 Al Hasan to Handscomb, FOUR! Good shot! Floated around off, Handscomb dances down the track, reaches to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the extra cover region for a boundary. 176/4

46.6 T Islam to Handscomb, Around middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 172/4

46.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Peter camps back and defends it. 171/4

46.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Handscomb lunges forward and defends it. 171/4

46.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Tossed up around middle and leg, Peter comes down the track and drives it towards covers. The fielder dives to his right and makes a good stop. He has a shy at the striker's end but he ends up hitting Handscomb on his back. No harm done though. 171/4

46.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Floated outside off, Handscomb reaches out to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 171/4

46.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Quicker outside off, Handscomb tries to push at it but gets beaten there. 171/4

45.6 Al Hasan to Maxwell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 171/4

Glenn Maxwell is the next man in.

45.5 Al Hasan to Smith, OUT! Is that it? Big, big wicket! The world number 1 batsman has started walking off. Bowls this a bit quicker outside off, Smith goes for the cut. Gets an outside edge on it and the ball goes straight into the gloves of Rahim. The players appeal loud and hard and the umpire raises his finger. Smith has already started walking, the umpire asks him to wait as they check for the no ball. Australia have lost two set batsmen in quick succession. Australia need 94 runs to win. 171/4

45.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Floats it in line of the stump, Smith prods forward and defends it. 171/3

45.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Shorter around middle and leg, punched towards mid-wicket for a single. 171/3

45.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Quicker around off, Peter reaches forward and blocks it. 170/3

45.1 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Floated around off, Handscomb comes down the track and drives it towards mid off. 170/3

Drinks are on the field.

44.6 T Islam to Smith, Flat and short on off, cut away straight towards the point fielder. 170/3

44.5 Islam to Smith, Shout for an LBW! Tossed up outside off, Smith comes forward to defend but gets a thick inside edge on the pads. Bangladesh appeal but the umpire spots the inside edge there. 170/3

44.4 T Islam to Smith, Loops it up around middle, Smith leans forward to defend but the ball rips through to beat the outside edge. 170/3

44.3 T Islam to Smith, Loopy delivery on off, defended into the ground. 170/3

44.2 T Islam to Smith, Around middle and off, defended gently off the back foot. 170/3

44.1 T Islam to Smith, FOUR! Not the way he would have liked. Fuller and bowled a bit wide outside off, Smith looks to drive but gets it off the outer part of the bat wide of backward point fielder for a boundary. 170/3

43.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, FOUR! Swept in style! Floats it up in the line of the stumps, Handscomb gets down on one knee and nails the slog sweep. The ball was traveling towards mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep who moves to his right but the ball goes through his left and the batsman picks up a boundary. 166/3

43.5 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 162/3

43.4 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. 162/3

43.3 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Pitches it on middle, it draws Handscomb forward and then turns away with bounce to nearly take the outside edge. 162/3

43.2 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Darted on middle, wristed towards mid on. 162/3

43.1 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Gets on the front foot and defends it in front of silly point. 162/3

42.6 T Islam to Smith, Flighted ball around middle, Smith is happy to keep it out off the front foot. 162/3

42.5 T Islam to Handscomb, Tossed up delivery around middle and leg, swept towards square leg for a single. 162/3

42.4 T Islam to Handscomb, Leans ahead and defends it down into the ground. 161/3

42.3 T Islam to Handscomb, Full toss on the pads, flicked towards deep square leg for a brace. 161/3

42.2 T Islam to Handscomb, Fuller and darting in on middle and leg, Handscomb misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 159/3

42.1 T Islam to Handscomb, Tossed up around off, defended into the ground. 159/3

Taijul Islam is brought back for a bowl.

41.6 Al Hasan to Handscomb, Gets inside the line and clips it behind square on the leg side for a single. A successful over from the Bangladeshi veteran. 159/3

Peter Handscomb walks out to the middle.

41.5 Al Hasan to Warner, OUT! Gone! The decision stays as it is! David Warner falls after a brilliant knock. Shakib tosses it up around off, a bit short and Warner tries to pull it through the leg side. However, much to his dismay the ball stays low and strikes him on the pads. Big appeal and umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger. Warner takes the review but only an inside edge can save him. Ultra Edge confirms that there's no bat involved. Hawk Eye shows three reds. That's it for Warner. He gets a big round of applause from his mates as he walks back. Bangladesh break the 130-run stand. Was this the opening they were waiting for? Australia still need 107 runs to win. 158/3

Warner has been adjudged LBW! Thinks a bit and opts for the review. This could be a crucial decision in the context of the game.

41.4 Al Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Drilled! Tossed up outside off, Warner takes a big stride forward and drills it through covers for a boundary. Never easy to play against the spin. But Warner is nailing it. 158/2

41.3 Al Hasan to Warner, An arm ball, outside off, Warner doesn't pick it up. Goes fishing after it only to be beaten. 154/2

41.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Outside off, turning in, David gets across and paddles it past the short leg fielder for a brace. 154/2

41.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Flatter outside off, Warner goes back to cut but the ball skids through the surface and beats Warner. 152/2

40.6 M Hasan to Smith, Around middle and leg, tucked with the spin towards square leg. 152/2

40.5 M Hasan to Smith, Mehedi Hasan drops it short and Smith goes back to pull. Mistimes it straight to Shakib at mid-wicket. 152/2

40.4 M Hasan to Smith, FOUR! In the air... and it's through! Was that a dropped chance? Yes, indeed! Hasan tosses it up around middle, Smith runs out of patience. He dances down the track, drags it uppishly towards the left of Tamim at mid on. The latter dives to his left but the ball bursts through his fingers and races down to the long on fence for a boundary. That should have been taken. 152/2

40.3 M Hasan to Warner, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 148/2

40.2 M Hasan to Warner, Flat and quick on off, David taps it towards point. His partner wants the single but is sent back. 147/2

40.1 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller and fired on off, Warner clears his front leg but hits it straight to mid on. 147/2

Mehedi Hasan is back on.

39.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Fires it full on middle and off, it stays really low. But Smith is on the back foot, has his sticks covered. Defends it down watchfully. 147/2

39.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Flighted delivery outside off, Smith leans ahead and keeps it out. 147/2

39.4 Al Hasan to Smith, And again lunges forward and blocks it out. 147/2

39.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Darts it on middle, pushed towards mid on. 147/2

39.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Ripper! Loops it up around middle, Smith comes forward to defend but the ball turns away with some bounce to beat Steven all ends up. 147/2

39.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Quicker through the air outside off, Warner shimmies down the track and drives it down to long on for a single. 147/2

38.6 T Islam to Warner, Takes a big stride forward and drives it wide of the cover fielder for a single. 146/2

38.5 T Islam to Warner, Sticks back and punches it towards sweeper cover to collect another couple. 145/2

38.4 T Islam to Warner, Flighted around off, defended towards the off side. 143/2

38.3 T Islam to Warner, Turning into the southpaw, flicked towards the leg side. 143/2

38.2 T Islam to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, defended watchfully. 143/2

19th Test hundred for David Warner!

38.1 T Islam to Warner, There it is! Hundred for David Warner. He pumps the fist, takes his helmet off and then leaps the way only he can. His celebration shows that how much this means to him. Only his second in Asia! A bit flat and outside off, Warner gets back and punches it through covers to take a brace. It's been a fighting as well a very crucial knock from the Australian vice-captain. Well played! 143/2

37.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith takes a stride forward and digs it out into the ground. 141/2

37.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Makes a bit of room and drives it towards the cover fielder. 141/2

37.4 Al Hasan to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 141/2

37.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Shimmies down the track and eases it down to long on for a single. 141/2

37.2 Al Hasan to Warner, NOT OUT! Good decision from Aleem Dar! Shakib Al Hasan fires one down the leg side, it's a bit too full and hence the southpaw decides to sweep it away. The ball goes off something and Rahim quickly moves to his right to take it. A loud appeal and Bangladesh are really confident. The umpire, however, stays put. The hosts opt for the review. Ultra Edge shows that there's daylight between bat and ball. Warner survives a scare. Stays on 98! Only once has he been dismissed in the 90s in Tests informs the commentator on-air. 140/2

Bangladesh have opted for a review as Rahim feels Warner has nicked one down the leg side. The latter is on 98. Can this be the turning point of the game?

37.1 Al Hasan to Smith, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 140/2

36.6 T Islam to Warner, Tossed up outside off, spins in with a good amount of bounce. Warner stays back but the ball takes the gloves and lobs towards the vacant silly point region. 12 off the over. 139/2

36.5 T Islam to D Warner, FOUR! Shot! Warner is in the mood. Sees the ball too full, which is outside off. Warner leans forward and absolutely drills it through covers. No need to run for those. 139/2

36.4 T Islam to Warner, A bit short and turning back in, Warner looks to defend but the ball goes off the pads towards short leg. 135/2

36.3 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet this time! Loops it up outside off, the southpaw gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the gap at covers to pick back-to-back boundaries. 135/2

100-run stand between Smith and Warner. These two are the backbone of this Australian side and for the umpteenth number of time have bailed the visitors out. Back-to-back century stands for them and the Aussie fans will be hoping that they can finish things off.

36.2 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Good shot! Beautifully played. Floated outside off, Warner gets down on one knee and sweeps it excellently to pierce the gap in the deep. The ball crosses the deep square leg fence for a boundary. David Warner is into the 90s now. 131/2

36.1 T Islam to Warner, Warner looks to defend it off the front foot but the ball grips in from outside off and forces him to stay back. He keeps it out safely. 127/2

35.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Drags his length back, the Aussie skipper punches it off the back foot towards cover. 127/2

35.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Gets a bit forward and stonewalls it. 127/2

35.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Once again bowled outside leg, Smith pads it away. 127/2

35.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Quicker through the air on middle, defended off the back foot. 127/2

35.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Pitched outside leg, SS covers the stumps and then kicks the ball away. 127/2

35.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Fuller on middle, Steven makes room and drives it towards cover-point. 127/2

34.6 T Islam to Warner, Shout for an LBW! Floats it up outside off, Warner takes a stride forward to defend but the ball spins in to ping him on the pads. A stifled appeal is being raised but it's turned down immediately as the impact was outside the line. 127/2

34.5 T Islam to Warner, Beaten! Pitches it outside off, David Warner comes forward to defend as he was playing for the turn but the ball goes on with the arm to beat the outside edge of his willow. 127/2

34.4 T Islam to Smith, Smith goes back and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 127/2

34.3 T Islam to S Smith, Very full on middle, Smith drives it towards mid on. 126/2

34.2 T Islam to Warner, Flatter outside off, Warner taps it towards point and settles for a single. 126/2

David Warner calls for a helmet as the previous delivery nearly hurt him.

34.1 T Islam to Warner, What was that? That's really nasty. It's a nightmare for a wicketkeeper says the commentator on air. But it's dangerous for Warner too. This one kicks off the deck, Warner was on the back foot to play but is taken aback by the nasty bounce. He ducks and Rahim behind the stumps had no chance to cut it off. Races down to the fine leg fence and the umpire signals it as four byes. 125/2

Taijul Islam is brought into the attack now. Shakib Al Hasan is having a word with him. A slip and short leg in place...

33.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Flatter on middle and leg, tucked towards the man at short fine leg. 121/2

33.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Darts it on middle and leg, David Warner leans ahead and flicks it past the man at short leg for a single. 121/2

33.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Quicker full ball on the pads, nudged past the man at mid-wicket for a single. 120/2

33.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Loopy ball around middle and off, pushed down to mid on for an easy single. 119/2

33.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Full and around leg, flicked towards the man at square leg. 118/2

33.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Shakib sees Warner dancing down the track and hence fires it full on leg, David does well to defend it. 118/2

32.6 M Hasan to Smith, On middle and leg, whipped towards the man at mid-wicket. 118/2

32.5 M Hasan to Warner, Loops outside off, David Warner gets forward and pushes it towards mid off for a quick single. 118/2

32.4 M Hasan to Warner, Change of angle now for Hasan, he comes over the wicket. Tosses it up around leg, spins in a bit. Warner is happy to tap it on the wicket. 117/2

32.3 M Hasan to Warner, Pushes it quicker through the air around off, Warner stays back and keeps it out gently. 117/2

32.2 M Hasan to Warner, Hasan once again is on the shorter side, Warner cuts it towards deep point and picks up a couple of runs for doing so. 117/2

32.1 M Hasan to Warner, Flighted delivery outside off, David Warner lunges forward in defense. 115/2

31.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Shout for an LBW! Quicker through the air on leg, it stays really low as well and hits Smith on the pads. They appeal but it was pitching outside leg. 115/2

31.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Slants it across the skipper, lands it full on off. Smith makes a bit of room and pushes it towards cover. 115/2

31.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Stays behind the line and watchfully keeps it out on the off side. 115/2

31.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Darts it on the stumps, bunted back to the bowler. 115/2

31.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Around leg again, Smith pads it away. 115/2

31.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Shakib starts off with a quicker ball outside leg, Smith works it straight to mid-wicket. 115/2

It will be Shakib Al Hasan to bowl from the other end. A slip and short leg in place...

30.6 M Hasan to Warner, Flighted delivery around off, David Warner prods forward and keeps it out. 115/2

30.5 M Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! This was asking to be hit and Warner doesn't miss out. Mehedi Hasan once again drops it short outside off, Warner transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket to pick up a boundary. 115/2

30.4 M Hasan to Smith, Loops it up around middle and leg, Smith eases it down through mid on to get underway today. 111/2

30.3 M Hasan to Smith, A bit short this time, Smith is quick to rock back and pull it away but finds the man at square leg. The Aussie skipper knows that he has missed out on a scoring opportunity here. 110/2

30.2 M Hasan to Smith, Pitches it around middle, turning down leg. Smith gets back and works it with the spin towards square leg. 110/2

30.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floats it up outside off, Warner nicely leans forward and eases the drive through covers for a single. First run of the day! 110/2

The players are out in the middle. David Warner and Steven Smith stride out to the middle. Mehedi Hasan to begin the proceedings today. A slip, a gully and a short leg in place. Here we go...

The hosts will be backing their bowlers to pick up quick wickets and get the game back in their favour as a wicket can turn the tide. The first hour should be crucial and will definitely determine the course of the game. Will the Kangaroos chase down the total or can the Tigers pick up the remaining wickets to pull off their first ever Test win against Australia? Join us in a while for the live action.

Hello and a warm welcome to the fourth day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Australia. The visitors have pulled things back and made the contest even courtesy a sublime knock from Warner. If the southpaw and Smith continue to dig in like yesterday, it will be Australia's game to lose. 156 runs on this Mirpur track will be a really dodgy affair.

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

Story of day 4 - 156 runs still required with 8 wickets in hand and two set batsmen out in the middle. Will the men from Down Under apply themselves and prove the world that they can play spin? Or will we see Bangladesh pull off a historic win? Join us tomorrow at 1000 local (0400 GMT) for what could be the final day of this Test. Until next time, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

Skipper Smith survived an early scare when he was on a golden duck and then got a reprieve at short leg too but since then he never looked back. He continued to march on and stitched an unbeaten 81-run stand with the southpaw. Bangladesh threw all they had at the current pair but just couldn't break this stand. Still all is not lost for them, if they manage to dismiss this pair early tomorrow, who would know this Test can turn upside down. But for that, they need to stay patient and not let the tourists run away with the game.

Safe to say, Australia are pretty much into this. The whole of their dressing room is up on its feet to laud the efforts shown by their two senior men - David Warner and Steven Smith. After bundling out Bangladesh for 221, courtesy a 6-fer from Lyon, they had their task cut out. Chasing 265 on such a deck, the visitors lost Renshaw early. Khawaja's poor run only made the matters worse but it was Warner who didn't let the hosts' spinners dictate terms. He came out with intent and it has paid off pleasingly well as he scored an unbeaten 75 to set the tone.

29.6 T Islam to Warner, Warner camps back and clips it through the square leg region for a single. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 3! 109/2

29.5 T Islam to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner stays back and defends it. 108/2

29.4 T Islam to Warner, Warner dances down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. 108/2

29.3 T Islam to Warner, Floats it around off, kicks a bit off the deck. Warner somehow manages to drop it short of the fielder at forward short leg off the gloves. 108/2

29.2 T Islam to Warner, Spinning in from around off, Warner pushes it back to the bowler. 108/2

29.1 T Islam to Warner, Short and wide outside off, punched through cover-point for a couple. 108/2

A mini-conference going on between the Bangladeshi players and they hand Taijul Islam the ball to bowl the final over of the day.

28.6 Al Hasan to S Smith, Fuller around off, driven towards covers. 106/2

28.5 Al Hasan to Warner, Floats it outside off, clipped through the mid on region for a single. 106/2

28.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Spinning in from outside off, Warner gets forward to defend. Gets hit on his stomach as he misses it. 105/2

28.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner plays for the turn but the ball straightens a touch to beat his outside edge. 105/2

28.2 Al Hasan to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 105/2

28.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Shorter around off, Warner camps back and defends it. 105/2

27.6 M Hasan to S Smith, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Floats it a bit fuller outside off, Smith leans into the drive and executes it perfectly through the extra cover region for a boundary. Australia need 160 runs to win. 105/2

27.5 M Hasan to Smith, Around off, Smith camps back and defends it. 101/2

27.4 M Hasan to Smith, Change of angle, Hasan comes over the wicket. Bowls this outside off, Smith pushes it towards the fielder at mid on. 101/2

27.3 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around middle and leg, Smith stays in his crease and defends it. 101/2

27.2 M Hasan to Smith, Around leg, clipped towards the fielder at short fine leg. 101/2

27.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, driven towards sweeper cover for a single. 101/2

26.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Around off, cut towards the point region. 100/2

26.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter around off, cut towards the fielder at point. 100/2

26.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Quicker one outside off, off the outer half towards point. 100/2

26.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around off, pushed on the off side. 100/2

26.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Outside off, punched towards the fielder at covers. 100/2

26.1 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning into the batsman, Smith defends it off the back foot. 100/2

25.6 M Hasan to Smith, This time the Aussie skipper goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket to keep strike. 100 comes up for Australia. 100/2

25.5 M Hasan to Warner, Now David milks a single down to long on. Good batting from Warner this is. 99/2

25.4 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Pulled away! Drops it short on middle, Warner rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He's picking his spots here. 98/2

25.3 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up on off, defended towards silly point. 94/2

25.2 M Hasan to Warner, Warner comes forward to defend but the ball turns away to nearly take the outside edge. 94/2

25.1 M Hasan to Smith, Full and around middle, Smith looks to flick but gets a leading edge as he closes the face of the bat a bit early. The ball rolls towards mid on and a single is taken. 94/2

24.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Short and outside off, David cuts it hard but a good dive from the fielder at point denies him a run. 93/2

24.5 Al Hasan to S Smith, Flat and quick, angling across, Smith plays with soft hands. Ekes an outside edge which rolls towards short third man for a single. 93/2

24.4 Al Hasan to S Smith, Fuller on off, Smith drives towards cover where the fielder makes a diving stop. 92/2

24.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Drop it short outside off, David cuts it towards deep point for a single. 92/2

24.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Drifting in from around middle, Smith looks to defend but gets an outside edge which rolls past short third man for a single. 91/2

24.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Sends it quicker through the air outside off, Warner places it towards point for a single. 90/2

Shakib Al Hasan is called back into the attack.

23.6 M Hasan to Smith, Smith lunges forward and defends it neatly. 89/2

23.5 M Hasan to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 89/2

23.4 M Hasan to Smith, Into the pads, clipped towards the fielder at square leg. 89/2

23.3 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith fails to push it through and gets beaten. 89/2

23.2 M Hasan to Smith, Quicker around off, Smith clips it towards square leg. 89/2

23.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around leg, Warner camps down the track and lofts it over the wide mid on region. Iqbal gives it a chase, just pulls it back in time to save a run for his side. 89/2

22.6 T Islam to Warner, Floated around off, Warner goes for the paddle scoop. Gets an inside edge on it, brushes the pads and past the short leg fielder for a single. 86/2

22.5 T Islam to Warner, David gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 85/2

22.4 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Good shot! Shorter outside off, Warner camps back and punches off the back foot through covers for a boundary. 85/2

22.3 T Islam to Warner, Spinning in from outside off, stays low. Warner camps back and defends it. 81/2

22.2 T Islam to Warner, Quicker around off, Warner comes down the track and defends it. 81/2

22.1 T Islam to Smith, Floated around off, Smith shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 81/2

21.6 M Hasan to Warner, Fires it full around off, defended into the ground. 80/2

21.5 M Hasan to Warner, Flatter one around middle and off, it's defending by covering the line. 80/2

21.4 M Hasan to Warner, Floats it up on middle, defended into the ground. 80/2

21.3 M Hasan to S Smith, Drops it short on middle, Smith quickly rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for just a single. 50-run stand between the duo. 80/2

21.2 M Hasan to S Smith, Tossed up delivery outside off, driven along the ground through covers for a couple. 79/2

21.1 M Hasan to Smith, Tossed up delivery around middle, Smith defends it off the inner half towards short leg. 77/2

Mehedi Hasan is brought back for a bowl.

20.6 M Rahman to Warner, Yorker on off, but it's not that threatening. Easily jammed out by David. 77/2

20.5 M Rahman to Warner, Good length delivery on off, defended towards the cover region. 77/2

20.4 M Rahman to Smith, Angles it in on middle and leg, flicked towards deep backward square leg for another single. 77/2

20.3 M Rahman to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through backward square leg for a couple. 76/2

20.2 M Rahman to Warner, On a back of a length outside off, tapped in front of point for a single. 74/2

20.1 M Rahman to Warner, FOUR! Slapped it! Not a great start from Rahman. He start off from around the wicket and angles it away on a shorter length outside off. David stands put and thrashes it behind point to pick up another boundary. 73/2

Mustafizur Rahman is finally called for a bowl.

19.6 T Islam to Smith, Flattish around off, defended down with soft hands. 69/2

25th Test fifty for David Warner!

19.5 T Islam to Warner, Fifty for Davey Warner! What a knock it has been. He's not had a great record in Asia and this knock can put his critics to rest. Leans ahead and drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single. Just a thumbs up from him and the entire Aussie players are up to applaud the southpaw's effort. Can he convert this into a big one? 69/2

19.4 T Islam to Warner, Fires it full on off, tapped besides the pitch. 68/2

19.3 T Islam to Smith, Quick single! Fuller and wide outside off, Steven defends it off the outer half towards point and calls for the quick single. 68/2

19.2 T Islam to Smith, Smith waits for the ball to come and then dabs it towards point. 67/2

19.1 T Islam to Smith, Tossed up delivery outside off, pushed towards the cover region. 67/2

18.6 M Hasan to Warner, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 67/2

18.5 M Hasan to Warner, Foats it up outside off, Davey prods forward in defense. 67/2

18.4 M Hasan to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner drives it through covers for a couple. Moves onto 49! 67/2

18.3 M Hasan to Warner, Flat and quick outside off, Warner covers the line and then leaves it alone. 65/2

18.2 M Hasan to Warner, Brings his bat and pad together in defense. 65/2

18.1 M Hasan to Warner, A slider around middle, Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 65/2

17.6 T Islam to Smith, SS has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/2

17.5 T Islam to Smith, Flighted delivery outside off, Smith defends it down the track. 65/2

17.4 T Islam to Warner, Leans ahead and pushes it into the cover region for a single. 65/2

17.3 T Islam to Warner, FOUR! Good use of the feet! Loopy ball outside off, Warner comes down the track, takes it on the full and drives it through covers. Pierces the gap and gets the desired result. 64/2

17.2 T Islam to Smith, Smith clips it wide of mid on for a single. 60/2

17.1 T Islam to S Smith, Starts off with a tossed up ball from over the wicket, Smith flicks it to mid on. 59/2

Rahim makes a bowling change here. Taijul Islam is asked to roll his arm over.

16.6 M Hasan to Warner, Takes a good stride forward and blocks it out watchfully. 59/2

16.5 M Hasan to Smith, Half-tracker on middle, pulled off the back foot to deep square leg for a single. 59/2

16.4 M Hasan to Smith, Darts it full on middle, whipped away wide of mid on for a comfortable two. 58/2

16.3 M Hasan to Smith, Turning back in from outside off, clipped off the back foot towards short leg. 56/2

16.2 M Hasan to Warner, Warner camps back and punches it towards cover for a single. 56/2

16.1 M Hasan to Warner, Flighted delivery outside off, Warner looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and so does the keeper. 55/2

15.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Fuller on off, Steven looks to drive but gets it off the outer half towards point. 55/2

15.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Drops it short and outside off, cut away towards cover-point. 55/2

15.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up wider on off, defended in front of silly point. 55/2

15.3 Al Hasan to Smith, SS has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/2

15.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Fuller around off, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler. 55/2

15.1 Hasan to D Warner, Top edge but safe... Floats it up outside off, Warner gets across the play the paddle but instead gets a top edge. The ball was in the air and that makes the hosts excited. Much to their dismay, the ball falls short of the man coming in from deep backward square leg. They key there was Warner didn't go through with his shot. Had he, the op edge would have gone into the hands. 55/2

14.6 M Hasan to Smith, Floated around off, Smith prods forward to defend. 54/2

14.5 M Hasan to Smith, Smith clips it on the leg side. 54/2

14.4 M Hasan to Warner, That's risky! Spin and bounce nearly killed Warner! Floats it around middle and off, the ball kicks off the deck massively. Warner is taken by surprise as the ball goes past his face, through the keeper for three byes. 54/2

14.3 M Hasan to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 51/2

14.2 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, Warner lunges forward and defends it. 51/2

14.1 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Quicker outside off, Warner opens the face of the bat and guides it fine past the slip fielder for a boundary. These are crucial runs for Australia. Also 50 up for them. 51/2

13.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up on off, a bit too full and Smith eases his drive through covers to take a brace. 47/2

13.5 Al Hasan to Warner, A bit short and outside off, cut away through point for a single. 45/2

13.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Shimmies down a touch and works it towards mid-wicket. 44/2

13.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Darts it on middle and leg, blocked into the ground. 44/2

13.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Quicker around off, defended into the ground watchfully. 44/2

13.1 Al Hasan to Warner, SIX! Down the track and away she goes! Shakib gives it a nice flight and David Warner goes fishing after it. Skips down the track and tonks it over wide long on fence for a maximum. The fielder manning at long on could only watch it sail over him and into the fence. 44/2

12.6 M Hasan to Smith, Smith gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 38/2

12.5 M Hasan to Smith, Dropped! Smith survives again! Spinning in from outside off, Smith shuffles across and defends it straight towards the fielder at short leg. Kayes fails to hold onto the reflex catch and Smith seems to be gutted at himself. 38/2

12.4 M Hasan to Warner, Sprayed down the leg side, clipped fine for a single. 38/2

12.3 M Hasan to Warner, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it on the leg side. 37/2

12.2 M Hasan to Smith, Spinning into the pads, Smith clips it through the wide of mid on region for a single. 37/2

12.1 M Hasan to Smith, Floated on a length around middle, kicks off the deck. Smith camps back and defends it. 36/2

11.6 Al Hasan to Smith, Spinning down the leg side, flicked through backward square leg for a single. 36/2

11.5 Al Hasan to Smith, Shorter and spinning into the batsman, Smith camps back and punches it towards the fielder at mid off. 35/2

11.4 Al Hasan to Smith, Smith stays deep in the crease and manages to defend it. 35/2

11.3 Al Hasan to Smith, Tossed up around leg, Steven defends it back towards the bowler. 35/2

11.2 Al Hasan to Smith, Floated around middle and off, driven back to the bowler. 35/2

11.1 Al Hasan to Warner, Short down the leg side, pulled towards backward square leg for a single. 35/2

10.6 M Hasan to Warner, Punched through covers for a single. 34/2

10.5 M Hasan to Warner, Drifting into the batsman, Warner defends it to the left of the bowler off the back foot. 33/2

10.4 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward and defends it. 33/2

10.3 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Top shot! Floated around off, Warner dances down the track and smacks that through the mid on region for a boundary. 33/2

10.2 M Hasan to Smith, Clipped through square leg for a single. 29/2

10.1 Hasan to Smith, NOT OUT! Smith survives! That was dramatically close! Drifting away from around off, Smith leans forward to defend. Gets beaten and the keeper is quick to dislodge the bails. The players start appealing and they are pretty confident there. The umpire goes upstairs and Steven Smith starts walking back. The TV umpire takes a long time to take the call. He sees it from all the angles possible and finally makes the decision. He feels that Steven had some part of the foot behind the line which saves him. 28/2

Big, big moment, this. A stumping appeal against Steven Smith and boy, he's starting to walk back. Has he managed to drag his foot behind? It is referred upstairs...

9.6 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated around middle and off, Warner lunges forward and defends it. 28/2

9.5 Al Hasan to D Warner, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off. 28/2

9.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Tossed up around off, spinning away. Warner gets beaten due to the away spin. 28/2

9.3 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, driven towards covers. 28/2

Steven Smith, the skipper walks out next. A lot depends on this bloke. Will he be the one to lead from the front?

9.2 Al Hasan to Khawaja, OUT! Once again Khawaja throws it away! Shakib is enthralled and he is having a gala time out there! Floats this around off, Usman goes for the unnecessary sweep with a man in the deep. Gets it aerially towards backward square leg. Taijul Islam comes running in and takes a really good catch. Usman has to walk back and Australia are in trouble now. 28/2

9.1 Al Hasan to Khawaja, Quicker around off, Khawaja gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 28/1

8.6 M Hasan to Khawaja, Floated outside off, driven towards long off for a single. 28/1

8.5 M Hasan to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 27/1

8.4 M Hasan to Khawaja, Usman lunges forward and blocks it. 27/1

8.3 M Hasan to Khawaja, Floated around off, Khawaja defends it well. 27/1

Usman Khawaja walks in next.

8.2 Hasan to Renshaw, OUT! Hasan has drawn first blood! Drifting in from around off, Renshaw looks to play for the turn but there isn't any. The ball goes on with the arm. Hits him flush on the pads and the players start appealing. The umpire is convinced this time as he rules that out. Renshaw has a talk with Warner who consults him not to review it. So he continues to walk back. Replays show that it was plumb. 27/1

8.1 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floated around middle and spinning away, Renshaw fails to defend it. Gets hit on the back pad and the players start appealing. The umpire is not interested. 27/0

7.6 Al Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Brilliant! Tossed up outside off, reverse swept through the backward point region for a boundary. Good shot! 27/0

7.5 Al Hasan to Warner, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 23/0

7.4 Al Hasan to Warner, Warner drives it straight back to the bowler. 23/0

7.3 Al Hasan to Warner, FOUR! A chance goes down! Spinning in a bit from outside off, Warner plays the cut shot. Gets an edge on it and the ball flies just past Soumya Sarkar at first slip who hardly had anytime to react. Really tough to catch those but you need to if you want to affect a result. The ball races away to the fence. 23/0

7.2 Al Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, Warner thinks of scooping but lets it through at the last moment. 19/0

7.1 Al Hasan to Renshaw, Fuller just outside off, Renshaw plays the predetermined scoop fine past the keeper on the leg side. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and the batsmen run three in the process. 19/0

World no. 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is introduced into the attack. Can he draw first blood?

6.6 M Hasan to D Warner, Floats one outside off, Warner lunges forward and drives it towards the fielder at extra cover. 16/0

6.5 M Hasan to Renshaw, Clipped through the mid-wicket region for a single. 16/0

6.4 M Hasan to Renshaw, Floats it fuller around middle and leg, Renshaw defends it well. 15/0

6.3 M Hasan to Warner, A bit short outside off, punched through covers for a single. 15/0

6.2 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! Positive intent! Floated around off, David dances down the track and smacks that over the mid off fielder for a boundary. He is looking comfortable for the first time today. 14/0

6.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated around off, Warner prods forward to defend. 10/0

5.6 N Hossain to Renshaw, Quicker outside off, Renshaw goes for the drive. Misses it as the ball goes through to the keeper. 10/0

5.5 N Hossain to Renshaw, Outside off this time, Renshaw shuffles across and defends it. 10/0

5.4 N Hossain to Renshaw, Around middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 10/0

5.3 N Hossain to Renshaw, Floated outside off, Matt reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends. Weirdly after a long pause, the umpire goes upstairs to review if it was a bump ball or not. Replays confirm that. 10/0

5.2 N Hossain to Renshaw, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

5.1 N Hossain to Renshaw, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 10/0

4.6 M Hasan to Warner, A bit fuller and Warner reaches to the pitch of the ball this time and defends. 10/0

4.5 M Hasan to Warner, Sharp turn and bounce! Floated around off, Warner tries to get forward and defend. Gets surprised by the spin and bounce and luckily does not edge it this time as the keeper collects it face high. 10/0

4.4 M Hasan to Warner, David prods forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 10/0

4.3 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward to defend. Gets beaten by the away spin this time. 10/0

4.2 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker around off, defended off the front foot. 10/0

4.1 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up outside off, Warner reaches out to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 10/0

3.6 N Hossain to Renshaw, Tossed up around off, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it. 10/0

3.5 N Hossain to Warner, Again around leg, clipped through square leg for a single. 10/0

3.4 N Hossain to Warner, Sprayed down the leg side, Warner tries to run it down but misses his clip. 9/0

3.3 N Hossain to Warner, Slings it full in line of the stumps, dug out towards the fielder at covers. 9/0

3.2 N Hossain to Renshaw, Drifting into the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. First run for Renshaw! 9/0

3.1 N Hossain to Renshaw, Around middle and leg, Renshaw defends it neatly. 8/0

2.6 M Hasan to Warner, Tossed up around off, Warner gets forward to defend. 8/0

2.5 M Hasan to Warner, Warner lunges forward and blocks it well. 8/0

2.4 M Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner covers his stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 8/0

2.3 M Hasan to D Warner, Around middle and leg, Warner drives it towards mid on. 8/0

2.2 M Hasan to Warner, Outside off, David defends it off the front foot. 8/0

2.1 M Hasan to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner lets it through. 8/0

1.6 N Hossain to Renshaw, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. A maiden to start with for Hossain. 8/0

1.5 N Hossain to Renshaw, Gives it a bit of air this time, Renshaw adjusts well and defends it in front of the fielder at forward short leg. 8/0

1.4 N Hossain to Renshaw, Drifting into the pads, defended on the leg side. 8/0

1.3 N Hossain to Renshaw, Floated around middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 8/0

1.2 N Hossain to Renshaw, Renshaw lunges forward and defends it. 8/0

1.1 N Hossain to Renshaw, Shout for LBW! Drifting into the pads, Renshaw fails to get his bat to it. Gets rapped on the pads and the players start appealing. The umpire stays put as height was a factor there. They think of taking the review but decide not to at the last moment. Good decision in the end. 8/0

Nasir Hossain to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Hasan to Warner, Quicker outside off, Warner shoulders his arms to it. 8/0

0.5 M Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! Two off the over! Another short ball, Warner camps back, gets in an awkward position but still manages to pull it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 8/0

0.4 M Hasan to D Warner, Floated around off, driven towards covers. 4/0

0.3 M Hasan to Warner, Warner gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 4/0

0.2 M Hasan to Warner, FOUR! First runs on the board! The best way for Warner here is to attack! Bowls this again short, David cashes in on it and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 4/0

0.1 M Hasan to Warner, Starts with a shorter delivery around off, punched towards the fielder at covers. 0/0

