Bangladesh vs Australia: Lyon and Warner Keep Visitors in the Hunt

David Warner made an unbeaten 75 after Nathan Lyon’s 6-82 helped Australia dismiss Bangladesh for 221 in their second innings at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
The visitors still need 156 runs on a difficult pitch with skipper Steve Smith, 25 not out, accompanying Warner at the crease overnight.
Earlier, Bangladesh set Australia a target of 265 runs to win the opening Test after opener Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 78, his second half-century of the match.
Bangladesh appeared on course for a bigger second innings total but off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 6-82 to help Australia restrict the rivals to 221 all out on the third day of the game in Dhaka.
Lyon took full advantage of a spinning track at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, reducing the hosts to 205-8 by tea.
Australia had scored 217 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh's 260.
Tamim led the batting charge in his 155-ball innings but his dismissal off fast bowler Pat Cummins triggered a Bangladesh collapse.
The left-hander fell to a short ball from Cummins that whistled past the batsman. Umpire Aleem Dar turned down a muted appeal from the bowler before skipper Steve Smith decided on a review.
The replays suggested the ball had brushed Tamim's gloves and thus ended his fine innings which included eight fours.
Shakib Al Hasan perished soon for five, hoisting a catch to Cummins at extra cover off Lyon but Mushfiqur Rahim stayed calm until his unfortunate run out for 41 at the non striker's end.
Lyon removed Nasir Hossain (0) and Ashton Agar sent back Sabbir Rahman (22) to pull back the hosts further.
Bangladesh, ranked a lowly ninth in Tests, are seeking their first-ever win over Australia in what is only their fifth Test meeting. Australia are placed fourth.
First Published: August 29, 2017, 5:46 PM IST