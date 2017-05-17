Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Tri-series, 3rd ODI in Dublin

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 17, 2017, 3:39 PM IST

Ireland Tri-Nation Series, 2017 Match 3, Castle Avenue, Dublin 17 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

Tamim Iqbal. (Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the third ODI of the tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dublin.

Toss:

New Zealand win toss and opt to bowl first

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

New Zealand Tom Latham (c), Luke Ronchi (wk), George Worker, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance, Hamish Bennett

First Published: May 17, 2017, 3:39 PM IST

