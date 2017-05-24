Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Tri-series, 6th ODI in Dublin

Corey Anderson. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Catch all the live action of the sixth ODI of the tri-series between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dublin.

Toss:

Bangladesh win toss and opt to bowl first

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Luke Ronchi (wk), Tom Latham (c), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

22.3 N Hossain to N Broom, 1 run. 123/1

22.2 N Hossain to N Broom, Drifting in around middle, steps out and works it towards mid on. 122/1

22.1 N Hossain to N Broom, Floated outside off, Broom pushes tentatively at it but gets an edge towards short cover. 122/1

21.6 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, On the pads, Latham glances it down to fine leg for a brace. 122/1

21.5 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Was there an edge? Not sure. Length ball angling across Latham who plays inside the line as the ball goes to the keeper. Big shout for caught behind especially from Mortaza. 120/1

21.4 M Mortaza to N Broom, Back of a length on off stump, Broom arches his back to chop it towards third man for a single. 120/1

21.3 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Full around leg stump, gets across to flick but is struck on the pads as the ball goes to short fine leg. They take a leg bye. 119/1

21.2 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Fullish this time and Latham pats it towards the man at mid off. 118/1

21.1 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Huge appeal but it was probably pitching outside the line of leg stump. Latham looks to work across the line but is struck on the pads. Would have hit the sticks but the mandatory criteria isn't met. 118/1

Mashrafe Mortaza is back.

20.6 N Hossain to N Broom, Floated around off, defends it solidly from the crease. 118/1

20.5 N Hossain to N Broom, Fuller on the pads, Broom whips it past mid-wicket for a brace. 118/1

20.4 N Hossain to N Broom, Floated outside off, tapped towards point. 116/1

20.4 N Hossain to N Broom, Sharp work from Rahim! Floated around leg stump, goes down the leg side as Broom misses the flick. Overbalances a bit as the bails are whipped by Mushfiqur. No harm done though and it's a wide. 116/1

20.3 N Hossain to Tom Latham, Too straight in line and Latham clips it on the leg side for a single. 115/1

20.2 N Hossain to Tom Latham, Floated around off, blocked solidly to the off side. 114/1

20.1 N Hossain to Tom Latham, Flatter around off, pushed back to the bowler down the track. 114/1

Nasir Hossain comes back into the attack.

19.6 R Hossain to N Broom, Fuller on the pads, leans across and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket where it is cut off. Brace taken. 114/1

19.5 R Hossain to N Broom, Good length outside off, taps it gently towards point. 112/1

19.4 R Hossain to N Broom, FOUR! Top stroke! Broom is on the rampage. Fuller ball on the pads, Broom gets across and clips it through mid-wicket. Such timing that it races away to the fence for a boundary. 112/1

19.3 R Hossain to N Broom, FOUR! SHOT! Makes the charge down the track and carves it over backward point. Not quite off the middle but has enough legs on it over the infield. 108/1

19.2 R Hossain to N Broom, Back of a length around off, Broom is struck high on the pads as he looks to dab it on the off side. 104/1

19.1 R Hossain to N Broom, Back of a length outside off, dabbed gently towards backward point. 104/1

18.6 M Hossain to Tom Latham, Floated around off, Broom pats it gently back to the bowler. 104/1

18.5 M Hossain to N Broom, Fuller outside off, pushed towards cover for a single. 104/1

18.4 M Hossain to Tom Latham, Full and outside off, Latham gets an inside edge on to the pads as the ball goes to cover. 103/1

18.3 M Hossain to N Broom, Fired in around middle, Broom misses the flick and the ball goes to the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye. 102/1

18.2 M Hossain to Tom Latham, A touch short and cut away to sweeper cover for a single. 101/1

18.1 M Hossain to Tom Latham, FOUR! FREEBIE AND DISPATCHED! Full toss and Latham goes across to slog it through backward square leg for a boundary. Cannot bowl these to a man who is well-set like Latham. 100/1

17.6 R Hossain to N Broom, Good length around off, stands tall and blocks it well. 96/1

17.5 R Hossain to N Broom, FOUR! SLICED! Shortish outside off, Latham manufactures a slash despite not quite having the room. Gets a thickish edge that flies past the vacant slip region. Goes really fine and third man cannot cut it off. 96/1

17.4 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Length ball outside off, tapped gently to the off side for a single. 92/1

17.3 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Fullish around off, Latham is struck on the pads as the ball rolls towards point. 91/1

17.2 R Hossain to N Broom, Back of a length closer to off, no room to work with but Broom somehow chops it towards third man for a single. 91/1

17.1 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Back of a length outside off, punched to the left of deep point for a single. 90/1

Drinks break. Perfect start for the Kiwis after losing Ronchi early. Unless Bangladesh pick wickets, this could be a mammoth score. How costly will the dropped chances of Latham prove? He's already raced past fifty and looks ominous.

16.6 M Hossain to N Broom, Fuller around off, Broom pats it back to the bowler down the track. 89/1

16.5 M Hossain to Tom Latham, Flatter outside off, cut away towards sweeper cover for a single. 89/1

16.4 M Hossain to N Broom, Drifting in around middle, worked away towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 88/1

16.3 M Hossain to N Broom, Drifting in around middle, blocked solidly from the crease. 87/1

16.2 M Hossain to N Broom, Floated outside off, gets back and steers towards short third man. 87/1

16.1 M Hossain to N Broom, LOUD SHOUT! Floated around off, turns in sharply to rap Broom on the front pad as he looks to flick. Big appeal but that probably spun a lot. 87/1

15.6 R Hossain to N Broom, Unlucky! Looks to flick the ball into the leg side, is through the shot too quickly. Gets a leading edge into the covers, no fielder there to grab the ball though! 87/1

15.5 R Hossain to N Broom, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 86/1

15.4 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Length ball, Latham defends it off the front foot and gets an inside edge and they run through for a single. 86/1

15.3 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 85/1

15.2 R Hossain to Tom Latham, BIG APPEAL! Appeal for LBW, the bowler bowls it on a length, Latham tries to defend it off the front foot but is struck on the pads, they appeal but the umpire gives it no out. 85/1

15.1 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 85/1

14.6 M Hossain to Tom Latham, Short, Latham strokes it to covers for a run. 85/1

14.5 M Hossain to Tom Latham, DROPPED! Its hit back towards the bowler and Broom doesnt move as Mosaddek tries to get to the ball. He appeals for an obstruction and the umpire have a chat and they refer it upstairs, after checking with the TV Umpire the Umpires don't agree and they have given it not out. Should have still caught the ball though. 84/1

This is bizarre. They are going upstairs to check if Broom at the non-striker's end has obstructed Mosaddek.

14.4 M Hossain to N Broom, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 84/1

8th ODI fifty for Tom Latham.

14.3 M Hossain to Tom Latham, Short, Latham pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run and he brings up his fifty. 83/1

14.2 M Hossain to N Broom, Bowls it on the pads, Broom flicks it to deep square for a run. 82/1

14.1 M Hossain to Tom Latham, Short on the pads, Latham tucks it on the leg side for a run. 81/1

Mosaddek Hossain comes onto bowl.

13.6 R Hossain to Tom Latham, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single. 80/1

13.5 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends it to the point region. 79/1

13.4 R Hossain to N Broom, Drifts on the pads, Broom plays it on the on side for a run. 79/1

13.3 R Hossain to Tom Latham, On the pads, Latham plays it down to fine leg for a run. 78/1

13.2 R Hossain to Tom Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/1

13.1 R Hossain to Tom Latham, FOUR! SHOT! Rubel bowls it a little short, Latham picks it early and pulls it to the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. 77/1

50-run stand between Latham and Broom.

12.6 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Its wide of off stump and Latham punches the ball out to the cover sweeper again for a run. 73/1

12.5 Al Hasan to N Broom, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 72/1

12.4 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Comes down the track and drives through mid on for a run. 71/1

12.3 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Floats it on leg stump, Latham goes down on one knee and sweeps it to the fine leg boundary. 70/1

12.2 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Hits back to the bowler, Shakib fields off his own bowling. 66/1

12.1 Al Hasan to N Broom, Tossed up on off, Broom drives it to deep cover for a run. 66/1

11.6 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Bowled on off, Latham defends it off the back foot. Good over by Rubel. 65/1

11.5 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Full ball, Latham drives it to straight to covers. 65/1

11.4 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Good length ball, Latham pushes it to mid off. 65/1

11.3 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham pushes it to covers for a run. 65/1

11.2 R Hossain to N Broom, Short on the pads, Broom pushes it on the leg side for a run. 65/1

11.1 R Hossain to N Broom, Bowls it on a length, Rubel defends it to point. 64/1

Rubel Hossain is brought back into the attack.

10.6 Al Hasan to N Broom, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 64/1

10.5 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Short ball, Latham cuts it covers for a run. 63/1

10.4 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Comes down the pitch and doesn't quite get to the ball, defends into the leg side 62/1

10.3 Al Hasan to N Broom, Quicker ball and Broom eases it down to long on for a run. 62/1

10.2 Al Hasan to N Broom, Gives it air, Broom defends it off the front foot. 61/1

10.1 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Tosses it on off stump, Latham pushes is down to wide mid on for a run. 61/1

Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Four fielders are now allowed outside the circle.

9.6 M Rahman to N Broom, Broom gets up on his toes and plays the ball back into the pitch. Played that delivery very well. 60/1

9.5 M Rahman to N Broom, FOUR! SECOND IN THE OVER! Full and wide outside off, Broom leans into the shot and drives it between cover and point for a boundary. 60/1

9.4 M Rahman to N Broom, Driven towards the mid-off region. 56/1

9.3 M Rahman to N Broom, FOUR! BAD LINE! Full ball on the pads of Broom who moves his front leg and flicks it behind square for a boundary. 56/1

9.2 M Rahman to N Broom, Hits a length around off stump, Broom pushes it to covers for no run. 52/1

9.1 M Rahman to N Broom, Length ball angling away , Broom guides it to point. 52/1

8.6 Al Hasan to N Broom, Uses his feet, Shakib drops it a little short, Broom tickles it to the leg side for a quick single. 52/1

8.5 Al Hasan to N Broom, Goes back in the crease and plays the ball back to the bowler 51/1

8.4 Al Hasan to Tom Latham, Just short of a length, Latham pushes it on the on side for a run. 51/1

8.3 Al Hasan to N Broom, A tad short and Broom flicks it to mid-wicket for a run. 50/1

8.2 Al Hasan to N Broom, Quicker ball, Broom punches it to covers off the back foot. 49/1

8.1 Al Hasan to N Broom, Shakib gives it air, Broom strides forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 49/1

Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack.

7.6 M Rahman to N Broom, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 47/1

7.5 M Rahman to Tom Latham, Full on the pads of Latham who flicks it between mid off and mid-wicket for a run. 46/1

7.4 M Rahman to N Broom, Full outside off, Broom drives it to covers for a run. 45/1

7.3 M Rahman to N Broom, Bowls a cutter on a length, Broom defends it off the front foot. 44/1

7.2 M Rahman to N Broom, Length ball again, Broom drives it to covers for no runs. 44/1

7.1 M Rahman to N Broom, Just ahead of a length, Broom drives it to covers. 44/1

Mustafizur Rahman is back.

6.6 N Hossain to Tom Latham, FOUR! BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES! Floats it on off stump, Latham punches it through cover region for a boundary. 44/1

6.5 N Hossain to Tom Latham, FOUR! SWEPT! Nasir tosses it up on leg stump, Latham goes down on one knee and sweeps it down to the fine leg for a boundary. 40/1

6.4 N Hossain to Tom Latham, Umpire signals a dead ball, went down the leg side and there was no shot played. 36/1

6.3 N Hossain to Tom Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 36/1

6.2 N Hossain to Tom Latham, Tosses it on off stump, Latham defends it on the front foot. 36/1

6.1 N Hossain to Tom Latham, Short by Nasir, Latham rocks back and flicks it through mid wicket, where the deep fielder dives and saves a boundary and they run two. 36/1

Nasir Hossain comes onto bowl.

5.6 R Hossain to N Broom, Lands it on a length, Broom defends the ball showing the full face off the bat. 34/1

5.5 R Hossain to N Broom, FOUR! CRACKING SHOT! Rubel overpitches outside off, Broom plants his front foot and drives it beautifully through the cover area for a boundary. 34/1

5.4 R Hossain to N Broom, Bowls it on a length and Broom defends it off the front foot. 30/1

5.3 R Hossain to N Broom, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 30/1

5.2 R Hossain to N Broom, Gets hit on the pad and they appeal for the LBW, going down leg side though. 30/1

5.1 R Hossain to Tom Latham, Rubel starts with a length ball, Latham punches it to mid off who fumbles and they run through for a single. 30/1

Rubel Hossain comes onto bowl.

4.6 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Flicks it of his pads on the leg side for a run. 29/1

4.5 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, FOUR! Leg byes. the bowler drifts on the pads and Latham tries to flick it down to fine leg but misses it and it deflects fine of his pads and races away to the fine leg fence. 28/1

4.4 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, The batsman pushes it to covers for no runs. 24/1

4.3 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Length ball, Latham tries to tickle it to the leg side but misses it and hits him high on the pads. 24/1

4.2 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Back off a length ball, Latham pushes it to covers for no run. 24/1

4.1 M Mortaza to N Broom, Bowls it on his pads, Broom attempts a flick but misses and hits his pad, goes down to fine leg and the run through for a leg bye. 24/1

3.6 M Rahman to Tom Latham, Bowls it a tad full, Latham tries to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 23/1

3.5 M Rahman to Tom Latham, The batsman has driven it through mid-on. 23/1

Neil Broom is the new man in.

3.4 M Rahman to L Ronchi, OUT! Gone. This is what Bangladesh wanted, an early wicket, Mustafizur is the one who provides them the wicket. Bowls a cutter on a length just outside off, Ronchi tries to drive it on the up but is early on the drive and hits it straight up in the air and Shakib gobbles it at cover. 23/1

3.3 M Rahman to Tom Latham, Short outside off, Latham punches it straight to point who mis fields and concedes a run. 23/0

3.2 M Rahman to Tom Latham, Lands it on a length, Latham punches the ball to covers. 22/0

3.1 M Rahman to L Ronchi, Length ball on off stump, Ronchi pushes it off the back foot to mid off for a run. 22/0

2.6 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Short again, Latham cuts it but straight to point. 21/0

2.5 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, The batsman defends it off the back foot. 21/0

2.4 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, FOUR! He looks in great touch, Latham. Short on off stump, Latham pierces the off side gap with a back foot punch and the ball races away to the boundary. 21/0

2.3 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Stays in the crease and pulls the ball towards mid-wicket, goes straight to the fielder 17/0

2.2 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, FOUR! Too easy for Latham, short just outside off, Latham rocks back and punches it through cover-point for a boundary. 17/0

2.1 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Back of a length ball, Latham defends it off the back foot. 13/0

1.6 M Rahman to Tom Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. They pick up a single. 13/0

1.5 M Rahman to Tom Latham, FOUR! Drifts on the pads and its easy pickings for Latham who flicks it behind square for a boundary. You can't bowl on Latham's pads. 12/0

1.4 M Rahman to L Ronchi, Shortish ball, Ronchi punches it off the back foot to mid on for a run. 8/0

1.3 M Rahman to L Ronchi, Lands it on a length outside off, Ronchi tries to cut it but it's to close to cut, he gets an inside edge and just misses the stump and rolls to the keeper. 7/0

1.2 M Rahman to L Ronchi, Back of a length ball, Ronchi defends it off the back foot. 7/0

1.1 M Rahman to Tom Latham, Starts with a length ball outside off, Latham opens the face off the bat and guides it down to third man for a run. 7/0

Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Length ball outside off, Latham guides it down to third man for a run. 6/0

0.5 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, The batsman drives this through the covers. 5/0

0.4 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, FOUR! Short and outside off, Latham rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 5/0

0.3 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, DROPPED! Nasir drops an absolute sitter at square leg. Bowled on the pads, Latham flicks it straight to square leg and Nasir makes a meal off it. 1/0

0.2 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, BIG APPEAL! Big appeal for LBW, length ball jags back in off the wicket, Latham plays a forward defence but it is struck on the pads and the umpire shakes his head and Latham survives. 1/0

0.1 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, Bowled outside off full and angling away, Mortaza was lucky it was not signaled a wide. 1/0

0.1 M Mortaza to Tom Latham, WIDE! Starts of with a wide down leg side, the batsman attempts the flick and misses it, the umpire signals wide. 1/0

First Published: May 24, 2017, 3:17 PM IST