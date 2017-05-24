Bangladesh vs New Zealand Tri-series, 6th ODI: As It Happened

Corey Anderson. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Toss:

Bangladesh win toss and opt to bowl first

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Luke Ronchi (wk), Tom Latham (c), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Tom Latham is handed the trophy and he proceeds to his mates as the Kiwis pose for the trophy. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the tournament. All set now for the Champions Trophy which begins from June 1. There will be a few practice games before that. Hope to see you soon for some cracking cricketing action. Until next time, it's goodbye from us.

TOM LATHAM is the MAN OF THE SERIES for having a prolific series with the bat.

MUSHFIQUR RAHIM (MAN OF THE MATCH) feels happy at having taken his team home in a pressure run chase. Credits the bowlers for restricting the opposition after NZ looked set for 300-plus at one stage. Agrees that the Champions Trophy will be a big challenge for sure with strong teams being there. Expresses confidence on his side's chances in the tournament.

MASHRAFE MORTAZA is happy at the win. Feels that they didn't start well with the ball but adds that they recovered well. He is pleased with the batting performance. Agrees that the fielding was a bit poor with catches being dropped but hopes that they can improve on it for the Champions Trophy.

TOM LATHAM feels that 270 was a good score and opines that they were able to put pressure on Bangladesh. Credits the opposition for playing so well. States that it was a bad game today but maintains that the tournament has been good preparation for the Champions Trophy. Expresses joy in the performances by the newbies of the side.

New Zealand's bowlers weren't allowed to settle by some really positive batting. Patel struck twice while Bennett and Santner took a wicket apiece but the pressure was never maintained for a consistent period of time. They were certainly 25-30 runs short but would have fancied their chances, considering Bangladesh's vulnerability in chases. However, the Asian side roared to gun down the target with relative ease. Their bowlers set it up with excellent bowling in the second half after NZ looked set for a score in excess of 300 at one stage.

Excellent win for Bangladesh. It was a measured run chase from them with Iqbal and Rahman stroking fifties. Their 136-run stand put the innings on track after Sarkar's golden duck. There was a stutter in the middle overs but the experienced men Rahim and Mahmudullah sealed the deal with a matured unbroken 72-run stand as Bangladesh got home with 10 deliveries to spare. This is their first away win over New Zealand in ODIs.

48.2 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, FOUR! SEALS IT IN STYLE! Short of a length on off stump, Mahmudullah nails the pull over mid-wicket to find the fence and pumps his fists in delight to celebrate the victory. Excellent game for them and it's finished well. BANGLADESH WIN BY 5 WICKETS. 271/5

48.1 H Bennett to M Rahim, Fuller and outside off, square driven to deep point for a single. 267/5

47.6 M Henry to M Rahim, Short ball on off stump, Rahim pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 266/5

47.5 M Henry to Mahmudullah, Good length on off stump, Mahmudullah gets an inside edge towards square leg for a single. 265/5

47.4 M Henry to M Rahim, Shortish in length and Rahim pulls it away to the leg side for a single. 264/5

47.3 M Henry to Mahmudullah, Back of a length outside off, Mahmudullah doesn't have the room but goes through with the upper cut. Gets a slice towards third man for a single. 263/5

47.2 M Henry to M Rahim, Fuller on off stump, pushed through mid on for a single. 262/5

47.1 M Henry to M Rahim, Back of a length outside off, cut towards point. 261/5

46.6 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Length ball around off, gets back and blocks it towards point. 261/5

46.5 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, SIX! CLOBBERED! That's another hefty blow from Mahmudullah. Short ball and this time he doesn't miss out. Nails the pull comfortably over deep square leg for a biggie. Superb shot! 261/5

46.4 H Bennett to M Rahim, Slower and wider outside off, Rahim guides it to third man for a single. 255/5

46.3 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Very full and on off stump, jammed out to long off for a run. 254/5

46.2 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Mahmudullah is in a hurry now! Fuller around off, in the slot and with mid on up, he wasn't going to let go of the opportunity. Launches it over the infield to pick up another boundary. Just 18 needed off 22 now. 253/5

46.1 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Bouncer from Bennett, Mahmdullah backs away to pull but misses. Looked a bit high but the umpire doesn't signal a wide. 249/5

45.6 M Henry to Mahmudullah, Back of a length on leg stump, pummeled to deep square leg for a single. 249/5

45.5 M Henry to Mahmudullah, Short ball and Mahmudullah fails to connect the hook stroke. 248/5

45.4 M Henry to Mahmudullah, Slower and short on off, Mahmudullah steps out and tries to slash hard at it by making room but misses. 248/5

45.3 M Henry to Mahmudullah, Length ball around off, gets a bottom edge as he tries to block. 248/5

45.2 M Henry to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Hammered away! Shortish around middle, not high enough to trouble Mahmudullah. He swats the pull through backward square leg to find the fence. The man at fine leg had no chance of cutting it off. 248/5

45.1 M Henry to M Rahim, Back of a length around middle, glanced towards fine leg for a single. 244/5

Matt Henry is back on.

44.6 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, On middle and leg, wokred behind square on the leg side. Good running gives them a brace. Bangladesh cruising along. 28 needed from 30 now. 243/5

44.5 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Fuller around off, driven firmly back to the bowler. 241/5

44.4 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Runs keep coming. Short again and this is a bit wide, Mahmudullah leaps a bit and upper cuts it well wide of the keeper. Placed it really fine and third man had no chance of cutting it off. 241/5

44.4 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Short ball but it's too high, wide called. 237/5

44.3 H Bennett to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, Rahim steers it towards third man for a single. 236/5

44.2 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Leg cutter outside off, glided to third man for a single. 235/5

44.1 H Bennett to M Rahim, Back of a length around off, gets back and pulls it over mid-wicket. Protection in the deep and so, just a single. 234/5

Hamish Bennett is back on. NZ need wickets because the equation is a cakewalk for Bangladesh.

43.6 M Santner to M Rahim, Fuller outside off, drilled to deep cover for a single. 233/5

43.5 M Santner to Mahmudullah, DROPPED! Tough chance but NZ need such catches to stick to turn this game around. Floated outside off, Mahmudullah bludgeons the drive uppishly. Latham at extra cover leaps to get a hand on it but it bursts through his fingers towards the deep. Single taken. Has he shelled the game there? Wasn't an easy catch. 232/5

43.4 M Santner to M Rahim, Low full toss around middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single. 231/5

43.3 M Santner to Mahmudullah, Drifting in from around middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a single. 230/5

43.2 M Santner to Mahmudullah, Flatter around middle, winds up for the meaty pull but probably went a bit too hard at it. Gets a thick inside edge on to the pads. 229/5

43.1 M Santner to Mahmudullah, FOUR! High quality shot! Mahmudullah is off and running now with his stroke play. Uses his feet well and launches this beautifully over the covers. That was always a boundary once he cleared the infield. 229/5

Mitchell Santner is back.

42.6 C Anderson to Mahmudullah, Fullish outside off, leans forward and eases it towards deep point for a single. Productive over for Bangladesh. 225/5

42.5 C Anderson to Mahmudullah, Short and wide outside off, the upper cut over backward point this time. Santner from third man hares to his right to put in a good slide. Keeps the batsmen to a brace. 224/5

42.4 C Anderson to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Deft touch by Mahmudullah! Premeditates a bit and scoops it down the leg side. The ball races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. He got that away really fine. 222/5

42.3 C Anderson to M Rahim, Fullish outside off, dug out to long off for a single. 218/5

42.2 C Anderson to Mahmudullah, Good fielding by Latham! Fluent drive from Mahmudullah by using his feet. The NZ skipper at extra cover dives to get a hand on it. Palms it towards long off as the batsmen take a single. That was a certain boundary saved. 217/5

42.1 C Anderson to M Rahim, Very full around middle, Rahim shuffles and eases it to long on for a single. 216/5

41.6 J Patel to Mahmudullah, Loud appeal! The off break turns in to rap Mahmudullah on the pads. That looked close but perhaps a bit high and that saved him. 215/5

41.5 J Patel to M Rahim, Floated around middle, worked away on the leg side for a single. 215/5

41.4 J Patel to M Rahim, Full toss and Rahim jams it towards short mid-wicket. Missed out there. 214/5

41.3 J Patel to Mahmudullah, Flighted around middle, Mahmudullah uses his feet and drives it past the right of the bowler. Single down to long on. 214/5

41.2 J Patel to M Rahim, Flatter around middle, worked behind square on the leg side for a single. 213/5

41.1 J Patel to M Rahim, FOUR! Smart batting! Rahim is using all his innovations to upset the bowlers. The reverse sweep this time and connects well to send it through backward point for a boundary. He is ensuring that the momentum isn't halted. 212/5

Jeetan Patel is back.

40.6 C Anderson to M Rahim, Fuller outside off, leans into pushes it towards mid off. Single taken. 208/5

40.5 C Anderson to M Rahim, FOUR! CHEEKY FROM RAHIM! Premeditates the paddle scoop by walking across the sticks and makes decent contact. The fine leg fielder is quite wide and he gets it well wide to find the fence. 207/5

40.4 C Anderson to M Rahim, On a length around off, Rahim taps it to point. 203/5

40.3 C Anderson to M Rahim, Length ball outside off, Rahim taps it gently to the off side. 203/5

40.2 C Anderson to Mahmudullah, Drifts on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to fine leg for a run. 203/5

40.1 C Anderson to Mahmudullah, Short ball, Mahmudullah cuts it to point for no run. 202/5

Corey Anderson is back into the attack.

Powerplay 3 has been signaled. Five fielders now allowed outside the ring. The equation is pretty much comfortable for Bangladesh but a couple of quick wickets can put immense pressure on them.

39.6 M Santner to M Rahim, Short outside off, the batsman cuts it to point. 202/5

39.5 M Santner to Mahmudullah, Full toss, drives it on the front foot to long off for a run. 202/5

39.4 M Santner to Mahmudullah, Short, Mahmudullah cuts it to point. 201/5

39.3 M Santner to Mahmudullah, Floats it on leg stump, Mahmudullah plays it with the turn and drives it to covers. 201/5

39.2 M Santner to M Rahim, Tossed up, tickled on the leg side for a run. 201/5

39.1 M Santner to M Rahim, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 200/5

Mitchell Santner back into the attack.

38.6 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Length ball, hurries onto Mahmudullah who gets down the bat at the right time and keeps it out. 200/5

38.5 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, BIG APPEAL! But turned down by the umpire, full ball on leg stump gets hit on the pads, but the batsman gets an inside edge on that one. 200/5

38.4 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Back of a length ball, Mahmudullah defends it on the back foot. 200/5

38.3 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, Length ball is defended on the front foot. 200/5

38.3 H Bennett to Mahmudullah, WIDE! Bangs it way to short and it bounces over the batsmans head and is given wide. 200/5

Mahmudullah is the next man in.

38.2 H Bennett to Al Hasan, OUT! BIG WICKET, THE BOWLING CHANGE DOES THE TRICK! Short ball, got big on Shakib, he goes for the pull, gets a top edge and Santner gobbles it at fine leg. 199/5

38.1 H Bennett to M Rahim, Full ball, Rahim drives it to mid off for a run. 199/4

Hamish Bennett comes back to bowl.

37.6 J Patel to Al Hasan, Comes down the track and drives it to short covers for the third time in this over. 198/4

37.5 J Patel to Al Hasan, Bowled on off stump, Shakib drives it to cover again. 198/4

37.4 J Patel to Al Hasan, It's been driven superbly to covers. 198/4

37.3 J Patel to Al Hasan, FOUR! EDGED! It was a good ball from Patel, he gets the outside edge but it goes through the vacant slip area beats short third man and goes for a boundary. 198/4

37.2 J Patel to M Rahim, Tosses it up, Mushfiqur plays it on the off side with soft hands and they complete a run. 194/4

37.1 J Patel to Al Hasan, Short ball on off stump, Shakib pushes it on the off side for a run. 193/4

Jiten Patel is brought back into the attack.

36.6 J Neesham to M Rahim, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Back of a length, Mushfiqur rocks back and pulls it behind square for a boundary. These two are ticking along nicely. 192/4

36.5 J Neesham to Al Hasan, Plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a run. 188/4

36.4 J Neesham to M Rahim, Hits a length outside off, Rahim opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for a run. 187/4

36.3 J Neesham to Al Hasan, Bowled outside off, Shakib guides it down to third man for a run. 186/4

36.2 J Neesham to Al Hasan, Length ball, Shakib defends it from the crease. 185/4

36.1 J Neesham to M Rahim, Bowls it wide of off stump, Rahim cuts it sweeper cover for a run. 185/4

Jimmy Neesham into the attack.

35.6 M Santner to Al Hasan, Flatter outside off, Shakib guides it to short third man. 184/4

35.5 M Santner to Al Hasan, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 184/4

35.4 M Santner to Al Hasan, Tosses it up, Shakib defends it off the front foot. 184/4

35.3 M Santner to Al Hasan, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 184/4

35.2 M Santner to M Rahim, Short ball, Rahim square cuts the ball through point for a run. 184/4

35.1 M Santner to Al Hasan, Full on the pads, the batsman flicks it away on the leg side for a run. 183/4

34.6 M Henry to Al Hasan, Guides the ball bowled outside off to third man for a run. A good over for Bangladesh. 182/4

34.5 M Henry to Al Hasan, FOUR! THAT WILL GET HIM GOING! Short ball on the body of Shakib, he rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 181/4

34.4 M Henry to M Rahim, Wide of off stump and its a late cut down to third man for a run. 177/4

34.3 M Henry to M Rahim, Full ball, the batsman drives it to mid off for no runs. 176/4

34.2 M Henry to M Rahim, Back of a length, defended to point region. 176/4

34.1 M Henry to M Rahim, SIX! BANG! Mushfiqur comes down the track, meets the ball on the full and hits it over long off for maximum. A much needed hit there for Bangladesh. 176/4

33.6 M Santner to M Rahim, The batsman plays the square cut. They pick up a single. 170/4

33.5 M Santner to Al Hasan, Full on the pads, Shakib flicks it on the leg side for a run. 169/4

33.4 M Santner to M Rahim, Quicker ball on off, Mushfiqur plays it to the point region for a run. 168/4

33.3 M Santner to M Rahim, Bowled on the stump, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot. 167/4

33.2 M Santner to Al Hasan, Pushed the full ball down to long on for a run. 167/4

33.1 M Santner to Al Hasan, Tosses it up, Shakib hits it to mid-wicket. 166/4

Mitchell Santner comes back to bowl.

32.6 M Henry to Al Hasan, Bowled on the pads, Shakib flicks it on the leg side for a run. 166/4

32.5 M Henry to Al Hasan, Short ball outside off, Shakib cuts it straight to point. 165/4

32.4 M Henry to Al Hasan, Length ball, Shakib defends it off the front foot. 165/4

32.3 M Henry to Al Hasan, Short ball on off stump, Shakib tries to play the upper cut, but fails to put bat on ball. 165/4

32.2 M Henry to M Rahim, Bowled outside off, Mushfiqur guides it down to third man for a run. 165/4

32.1 M Henry to M Rahim, Back of a length ball, Mushfiqur defends it off the back foot. 164/4

Drinks break...

31.6 J Patel to Al Hasan, Tosses it up, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 164/4

31.5 J Patel to Al Hasan, Short outside off, the batsman cuts it to point for no runs. 164/4

31.4 J Patel to Al Hasan, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 164/4

31.3 J Patel to M Rahim, INNOVATIONS! Paddles it to deep fine leg, for a run. 164/4

31.2 J Patel to Al Hasan, Floats it on off stump, shakib drives it through covers for a run. 163/4

31.1 J Patel to Al Hasan, Tosses it up, Shakib defends it on the front foot. 162/4

30.6 M Henry to M Rahim, Defends the short ball off the back foot. 162/4

30.5 M Henry to M Rahim, Henry bowls it outside off, the batsman looks to dab the ball down to third man, misses and it goes through to Ronchi behind the stumps. 162/4

30.4 M Henry to M Rahim, Lands it on a length outside off, Mushfiqur plays it to the point region. 162/4

30.3 M Henry to Al Hasan, Length ball on the pads, Shakib tucks it to the leg side for a run. 162/4

30.2 M Henry to Al Hasan, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 161/4

30.1 M Henry to Al Hasan, Back of a length ball, Shakib defends it off the back foot. 161/4

Matt Henry is back on.

29.6 J Patel to M Rahim, Quicker ball, and the batsman misses the flick and it hits him on his pad. They appeal but the umpire is not intrested. 161/4

29.5 J Patel to Al Hasan, Flatter ball, turns and bounces, Shakib tries to defend it but gets an edge and goes past slip for a single. 161/4

Shakib Al Hasan is the new man in.

29.4 J Patel to M Hossain, OUT! ANOTHER WICKET FOR NEW ZEALAND! Patel flights the ball outside off, gets some turn from the pitch, Hossain plays across the line and is trapped in front and the umpire gives him out. 160/4

29.3 J Patel to M Hossain, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 160/3

29.2 J Patel to M Hossain, FOUR! LOVELY BATTING! Short from Patel outside off, Hossain rocks back and cuts it thorugh point for a boundary. 160/3

29.1 J Patel to M Hossain, Bowled on a length, defended on the front foot by Hossain. 156/3

28.6 M Santner to M Hossain, Fuller outside off, drilled to long off for a single. 156/3

28.5 M Santner to M Hossain, Floated around middle, Mosaddek gets a thick inside edge towards short fine leg. 155/3

28.4 M Santner to M Rahim, A bit short outside off, Rahim slaps it away towards sweeper cover for a single. 155/3

28.3 M Santner to M Hossain, Flatter around middle, worked to square leg for a single. 154/3

28.3 M Santner to M Hossain, Five Wides! Bonus runs! Floated well down the leg side, Mosaddek misses the flick and Ronchi cannot collect it either as the ball goes to the fine leg fence. 153/3

Mushfiqur Rahim walks out to bat.

28.2 M Santner to S Rahman, OUT! WASTE OF A WICKET! This game is in the balance now. Floated on a length outside off, Rahman sits back and chops the cut to the off side. Starts for the single but then decides to get back. Mosaddekk hasn't seen the signal and surprisingly keeps charging to the striker's end. Both batsmen are at the same end eventually as the throw at the bowler's end is easily collected by Santner to do the rest. The umpires want to check which batsman has to be given out. Hold on, replays show that Mosaddek had crossed Sabbir before the two got together at the striker's end. So, it's Rahman who has to go. Massive blow! NZ are back in this game with a bang. 148/3

28.1 M Santner to S Rahman, Floated on off stump, uses his feet to push at it and smothers it to the leg side. 148/2

27.6 J Patel to M Hossain, FOUR! Hossain gets off the mark with a little dab down towards third man, Mosaddek knew if he could get it past the close fielder it would go to the boundary. 148/2

27.5 J Patel to M Hossain, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 144/2

27.4 J Patel to M Hossain, Gets onto the front foot and defends into the covers. 144/2

27.4 J Patel to M Hossain, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side for a wide. 144/2

27.3 J Patel to M Hossain, Gets on the front foot and drives the ball to mid wicket. 143/2

27.2 J Patel to M Hossain, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground 143/2

27.1 J Patel to M Hossain, Full ball, the batsman plays it to mid-wicket. 143/2

Mosaddek Hossain is the new man in.

26.6 M Santner to T Iqbal, OUT! NEEDLESS FROM TAMIM! Santner tosses this one up, Tamim slog sweeps it, does not get the timing right and it goes high in the air and Bennett takes an excellent catch running to his left from mid on. Can New Zealand build on the wicket? 143/2

26.5 M Santner to T Iqbal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 143/1

26.4 M Santner to S Rahman, Comes down the track and pushes it straight down for a single. 143/1

26.3 M Santner to T Iqbal, Bowled on the pads, Tamim flicks it to the leg side for a run. 142/1

26.2 M Santner to S Rahman, Short, Sabbir cuts it to deep point for a run. 141/1

26.1 M Santner to S Rahman, FOUR! CRACKING SHOT! Sabbir comes down the track and hits Santner over covers for a boundary. They are not letting the New Zealand bowlers settle. 140/1

Mitchell Santner comes back.

25.6 J Patel to T Iqbal, Unlucky! Tamim stays on the back foot and looks to cut the ball, just misses the outside edge and it goes through to the keeper. 136/1

25.5 J Patel to T Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 136/1

25.4 J Patel to S Rahman, Quicker outside off, Sabbir guides it down to third man for one run. 136/1

25.3 J Patel to T Iqbal, On the pads, Tamim tucks it on the leg side for a single. 135/1

25.2 J Patel to S Rahman, Short ball, Sabbir punches it off the back foot on the off side for a run. 134/1

25.1 J Patel to T Iqbal, Waits for the ball and then flicks it into the leg side. 133/1

24.6 H Bennett to S Rahman, Back of a length ball, Sabbir defends it off the back foot. 132/1

24.5 H Bennett to S Rahman, Short again, Sabbir ducks under it and lets the ball go through to the keeper. 132/1

24.4 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Short ball aimed at the rib cage of Tamim who pulls it but gets a top edge but it falls in no mans land and they run through for a single. 132/1

24.3 H Bennett to S Rahman, Length ball, Sabbir plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a run. 131/1

24.2 H Bennett to S Rahman, Slower bumper outside off, Sabbir lets the ball go through to the keeper. 130/1

24.1 H Bennett to S Rahman, Full on off, Sabbir drives it to covers. 130/1

23.6 J Patel to T Iqbal,The batsman defends the length ball showing the full face off the bat. 130/1

23.5 J Patel to T Iqbal, Flatter on off,Tamim tries to play the cut but under edges it to point. 130/1

23.4 J Patel to T Iqbal, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 130/1

23.3 J Patel to T Iqbal, Flighted ball, Tamim defends it off the front foot. 130/1

23.2 J Patel to T Iqbal, BRILLIANT FROM MUNRO! Short ball from Patel Tamim rocks back and hits it to the cover boundary, where Munro dives and stops a boundary and only concedes two. 130/1

23.1 J Patel to T Iqbal, Tosses it up, Tamim defends it off the back foot. 128/1

22.6 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Length outside off, Tamim guides it down to third man for a run. 128/1

22.5 H Bennett to S Rahman, Drifts on the pads, Sabbir tickles it down to fine leg for a run. 127/1

22.4 H Bennett to S Rahman, SNORTER! Sabbir ducks under it and lets the ball go through to the keeper. 126/1

22.3 H Bennett to S Rahman, Full toss on the pads, Sabbir misses the flick and brushes his pads and goes through to the keeper. 126/1

22.2 H Bennett to S Rahman, Short outside off, Sabbir cuts it straight to point. 126/1

22.1 H Bennett to S Rahman, Good slower bouncer by Bennett, Sabbir tries to guide it down to third man but misses it. 126/1

Hamish Bennett is back.

21.6 J Patel to S Rahman, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 126/1

21.5 J Patel to S Rahman, FOUR! THIS TIME ON THE OTHER SIDE! Tosses this one up, Sabbir goes down on one knee and sweeps it past short fine leg, the deep backward square leg fielder gets there but makes a meal out of it and lets it go through for a boundary. 125/1

21.4 J Patel to S Rahman, FOUR! LOVELY BY SABBIR! Quicker ball outside off, Sabbir waits for it and guides it past short third man for a boundary. 121/1

21.3 J Patel to S Rahman, Flatter ball, Sabbir pushes it back to the bowler. 117/1

21.2 J Patel to T Iqbal, Floats up, Tamim defends it on the front foot. 117/1

21.1 J Patel to T Iqbal, Tossed up, Tamim goes inside out just over covers for a couple. 116/1

20.6 J Neesham to S Rahman, BEATEN! Bowled it on off stump, gets it to move away off the deck, Sabbir pokes at it and is beaten. 114/1

20.5 J Neesham to S Rahman, FOUR! SMASHED! Short ball by Neesham, Sabbir rocks back and slaps it over mid on for a boundary. 114/1

20.4 J Neesham to S Rahman, Full and wide of off stump, Sabbir gets down on one knee and misses with the cut shot. 110/1

20.3 J Neesham to T Iqbal, Bowled outside off, Tamim guides it down to third man for a run. 110/1

20.3 J Neesham to T Iqbal, WIDE! Way down the leg side, and the umpire signals wide. 109/1

20.3 J Neesham to T Iqbal, WIDE! Slower ball by Neesham but down the leg side which is called wide. 108/1

20.2 J Neesham to T Iqbal, Full ball, Tamim plays it to mid-wicket for no runs. 107/1

20.1 J Neesham to T Iqbal,Yorker, Tamim does well to dig out the yorker. 107/1

19.6 J Patel to S Rahman, Short, Sabbir rocks pack and punches it through covers and they run two. It also brings up the hundred partnership between the two. 107/1

19.5 J Patel to T Iqbal, Quicker, shorter, Tamim punches it off the back foot to mid on for a run. 105/1

19.4 J Patel to T Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 104/1

19.3 J Patel to T Iqbal, Short ball, Tamim pulls it between square leg and mid-wicket for a couple. 104/1

19.2 J Patel to T Iqbal, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 102/1

19.1 J Patel to T Iqbal, Tossed up, Tamim defends it on the front foot. 102/1

18.6 J Neesham to S Rahman, Back of a length ball, Sabbir defends it onto the ground. 102/1

18.5 J Neesham to T Iqbal, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 102/1

18.4 J Neesham to S Rahman, DROPPED! Square cuts a short ball in the air towards Patel at deep point, gets one hand on the ball and just can't hold on. Difficult chance. 101/1

36th ODI fifty for Iqbal.

18.3 J Neesham to T Iqbal, Bowled outside off, Tamim guides it down to third man for a run which brings up his fifty. 100/1

18.2 J Neesham to T Iqbal, Length ball, Tamim plays it to point region. 99/1

18.1 J Neesham to T Iqbal, FOUR! EDGED! Bowls it outside off, Tamim goes for an expansive drive it takes the outside edge and goes to the third man boundary. 99/1

18.1 J Neesham to T Iqbal, WIDE! Bowls it way outside off and the umpire signals wide. 95/1

17.6 M Santner to T Iqbal, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 94/1

17.5 M Santner to T Iqbal, FOUR! Santner bowls it short, Tamim rocks back and pulls it straight back past him and it beats the long on fielder for a boundary. 93/1

17.4 M Santner to S Rahman, Charges down the wicket and hits it to long on for a run. 89/1

17.3 M Santner to T Iqbal, Flatter on off, Tamim guides it to short third man for a run. Cheeky shot that. 88/1

17.2 M Santner to T Iqbal, The batsman has played it fine down the leg side. 87/1

17.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, Tossed on the pads, Tamim hits it to mid-wicket. 87/1

17.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, Five Wides! Bowls it on the pads gets a little turn, Tamim tries to flick it misses, Ronchi also fails to collect it and it goes down to the fine leg boundary for five wides. 87/1

16.6 J Neesham to S Rahman, Length ball outside off, Sabbir lets the ball go. 82/1

16.5 J Neesham to S Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 82/1

16.4 J Neesham to S Rahman, Full outside off and Sabbir slices it over point, for a couple. Santner makes good ground to keep it to a couple. 82/1

16.3 J Neesham to S Rahman, Back of a length ball, Sabbir stands tall and pulls it to mid-wicket for a couple. 80/1

16.2 J Neesham to T Iqbal, Full outside off, Tamim drives it through covers for a run. 78/1

16.1 J Neesham to T Iqbal, Full ball, gets driven back towards the bowler. Neesham bends down and picks up the ball. 77/1

Jimmy Neesham comes onto bowl.

15.6 M Santner to S Rahman, Flatter on off stump, Sabbir defends it off the back foot. 77/1

15.5 M Santner to S Rahman, Sabbir comes down the track and drives it straight to covers for no runs. 77/1

15.4 M Santner to S Rahman, Pushes the length ball to covers. 77/1

15.3 M Santner to S Rahman, Flighted ball is defended off the back foot by Sabbir. 77/1

15.2 M Santner to S Rahman, Tosses it up, Sabbir sweeps it straight to short fine leg. 77/1

15.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, On the shorter side, Tamim punches it off the back foot on the off side for a run. 77/1

14.6 C Anderson to S Rahman, The batsman has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. 76/1

14.5 C Anderson to T Iqbal, Bowled outside off, Tamim opens the face off the bat and guides it down to third man for a run. 76/1

14.4 C Anderson to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball, Tamim defends it on the back foot. 75/1

14.3 C Anderson to T Iqbal, FOUR! BANG! Anderson bowls it short, Tamim stands tall and pulls it to the mid-wicket boundary. That made a good sound off the bat. 75/1

14.2 C Anderson to T Iqbal, Length outside off is left alone by Tamim. 71/1

14.1 C Anderson to S Rahman, Slower ball on a length, Sabbir taps it on the off side and they run through for a single. 71/1

Drinks break...Steady start for Bangladesh after losing Sarkar for a duck. These two have looked quite composed.

13.6 M Santner to T Iqbal, Flatter around middle, Tamim gets across and works it towards mid-wicket. 70/1

13.5 M Santner to S Rahman, Full and outside off, uses his feet and drills it to long off for a single. 70/1

13.4 M Santner to T Iqbal, Flatter around off, stays back and punches it well wide of the bowler towards long on for a single. 69/1

13.3 M Santner to T Iqbal, Quicker ball outside off, Iqbal rocks back for the cut but is beaten. 68/1

13.2 M Santner to T Iqbal, Flatter around middle, worked away towards short fine leg. 68/1

13.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Santner drops it short and Tamim is onto it in a flash. Rocks back and punches it through the covers to find the fence. Top shot! 68/1

12.6 C Anderson to S Rahman, Back of a length outside off, cut hard towards point but cannot find the gap. 64/1

12.5 C Anderson to S Rahman, Good length on middle, Sabbir is cramped for room as he is struck on the thigh pad. 64/1

12.4 C Anderson to S Rahman, FOUR! CRACKING SHOT! Short and very wide outside off, Rahman doesn't need any second invitation and cuts it away fiercely through backward point. Munro in the deep goes to his left to put in a desperate dive but cannot cut off the boundary. 64/1

Around the wicket.

12.3 C Anderson to T Iqbal, Short again and this time Tamim pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 60/1

12.3 C Anderson to T Iqbal, The short ball but it's too high and called a wide. 59/1

12.2 C Anderson to S Rahman, Full and outside off, Sabbir walks down the track and creams it to sweeper cover for a single. 58/1

12.1 C Anderson to T Iqbal, Half-tracker from Anderson, pulled behind square on the leg side for a single. 57/1

11.6 M Santner to S Rahman, Fuller and slower through the air, Rahman is compact in defence. 56/1

11.5 M Santner to T Iqbal, This time Santner cannot stop it with a dive. Fuller around off, pushed well wide of the bowler, almost through the short mid-wicket region for a single. 56/1

11.4 M Santner to T Iqbal, Fuller around off, Tamim drives it nicely back to the bowler who puts in a good dive to his left to make the stop. 55/1

11.3 M Santner to S Rahman, Tossed up fuller and Sabbir drives it towards long off for a run. 55/1

11.2 M Santner to T Iqbal, Flighted around middle, leans across and punches it towards long on for a single. 54/1

11.1 M Santner to T Iqbal, Floated on leg stump, goes across and clips it towards short fine leg. 53/1

Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.

10.6 C Anderson to S Rahman, Length ball outside off, Sabbir stays back and crashes this through backward point for a brace. 53/1

10.6 C Anderson to S Rahman, Straying down the leg side, Sabbir cannot get a tickle on it. Wide! 51/1

10.5 C Anderson to T Iqbal, Fullish ball on middle and leg, Iqbal gets across and glances it down to fine leg for a single. 50/1

10.4 C Anderson to S Rahman, Back of a length on leg stump, worked towards long leg for a single. 49/1

10.3 C Anderson to S Rahman, Good length on off stump, Rahman stays back and chops it towards point. 48/1

10.2 C Anderson to S Rahman, Drifting onto the pads, Sabbir clips it away deftly towards fine leg where the fielder makes a good stop. Two runs added. 48/1

10.1 C Anderson to S Rahman, Full and outside off, Sabbir gets on the front foot and blocks well. 46/1

Corey Anderson comes onto bowl.

Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Four fielders are now allowed outside the ring.

9.6 M Henry to T Iqbal, Length ball closer to off stump, jammed behind square on the off side for a single. 46/1

9.5 M Henry to T Iqbal, FOUR! DEFT SHOT! Back of a length outside off, waits for the ball to come onto him and opens the bat face at the last moment. Gets it wide of the keeper and it goes away fine towards the third man fence. 46/1

9.4 M Henry to S Rahman, Sabbir gives the charge but Henry shortens his length. Mistimes the pull as mid on makes a sliding stop to his right. Single taken. 42/1

9.3 M Henry to S Rahman, Fullish around middle, leans across and blocks it out nicely. 41/1

9.2 M Henry to S Rahman, Good length around off, Sabbir winds up for the pull but the length isn't quite there and he misses the shot. The ball brushes the pad and just falls short of the keeper. 41/1

9.1 M Henry to T Iqbal, On a length outside off, Tamim reaches out and glides it towards third man for a single. 41/1

Welcome back for the run chase. The first hour will be crucial for Bangladesh. TAMIM IQBAL and SOUMYA SARKAR to open the batting for Bangladesh. It shall be JEETAN PATEL to start proceedings for New Zealand.

8.6 H Bennett to S Rahman, Back of a length outside off, rocks back and punches it towards short cover. 40/1

8.5 H Bennett to S Rahman, FOUR! Nicely timed! On middle and leg, Sabbir holds his shape and clips it sweetly through mid-wicket. Beautiful balance on the shot and the ball races to the fence. He's looking in good touch after the initial struggle. 40/1

8.4 H Bennett to S Rahman, Short of a length around off, stays back and blocks it towards backward point. 36/1

8.3 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Length ball around off, bunted straight back past the bowler. Mid on goes to his right to tidy up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Tamim was in anyway and that's a tight single taken. 36/1

8.2 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Another full ball outside off, nicely timed drive from Tamim but cannot find the gap at mid off. 35/1

8.1 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Fullish on off, gets across and whips it towards the bowler. 35/1

7.6 M Henry to S Rahman, Good length outside off, stays in his crease and blocks firmly. 35/1

7.5 M Henry to S Rahman, Back of a length outside off, Rahman gets back and cuts it towards point where the fielder gets a hand to parry it towards the cover-point fielder. Saved a certain boundary there. 35/1

7.4 M Henry to S Rahman, Fuller around off, Rahman pats it firmly to the bowler. 35/1

7.3 M Henry to T Iqbal, On middle and leg, Tamim pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single. 35/1

7.2 M Henry to T Iqbal, Slower ball around off, Tamim tries to poke at it but the ball goes past the outside edge. Ronchi fumbles while collecting it but ends up lobbing it towards first slip. 34/1

7.1 M Henry to T Iqbal, Fuller and outside off, driven firmly but straight to the man at short cover. 34/1

6.6 H Bennett to S Rahman, Slower ball outside off, Sabbir waits for it and cuts it behind point. Anderson at third man goes to his right to make a tumbling stop as the batsmen take a brace. 34/1

6.5 H Bennett to S Rahman, Back of a length around off, Rahman hangs back and glides it towards backward point. 32/1

6.4 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Back of a length outside off, Tamim stands tall and punches it through backward point. Third man goes to his left to keep the batsmen to a single. 32/1

6.3 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Full and outside off, gets on the front foot and blocks it towards extra cover. 31/1

6.2 H Bennett to T Iqbal, On a length around middle, Tamim gets across and works it to the leg side. 31/1

6.1 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Back of a length around off, Tamim hangs back to that one and blocks with a straight bat. 31/1

5.6 M Henry to S Rahman, FOUR! Super shot! Shortish in length and Rahman pounces on the offering with a belligerent pull through square leg. The fielder in the deep puts in a slide to parry the ball away but it spins away to eventually cross the ropes. 31/1

5.5 M Henry to S Rahman, Length ball around middle, gets behind the line and defends it to the leg side. 27/1

5.4 M Henry to S Rahman, Good length around off, Sabbir blocks it gently towards cover-point. 27/1

5.3 M Henry to S Rahman, Fuller outside off, presses forward to that one and blocks it to cover. 27/1

5.2 M Henry to S Rahman, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Back of a length outside off, Sabbir stands tall and cracks the punch through extra cover. Elegantly done and picks up a boundary. He can play some classy strokes when on song, this lad. 27/1

5.1 M Henry to S Rahman, Length ball on off stump, Rahman hangs back and blocks it to the bowler. 23/1

4.6 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Back of a length around off, blocked firmly off the back foot to the bowler. 23/1

4.5 H Bennett to T Iqbal, YES HE HAS! Fuller around off, drilled towards mid off as Patel attacks the ball before firing a direct hit at the bowler's end. Sabbir wanted the run but was then sent back as he put in a dive. They refer it upstairs and replays show that the batsman is just in. 23/1

Direct hit at the bowler's end by Patel from mid off. Has Rahman got back in time?

4.4 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Fullish around off, jammed towards the bowler down the track. 23/1

4.3 H Bennett to T Iqbal, On a good length just outside off, angling away as Iqbal lets it pass. 23/1

Fine leg comes up.

4.2 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Fuller on leg stump, Iqbal shuffles across to flick but is struck on the pads as the ball goes to the leg side. 23/1

4.1 H Bennett to T Iqbal, FOUR! Just past second slip! Full and angling across Tamim who attempts a lazy drive. Gets a thick edge that flies past the slip cordon towards the third man fence. Perhaps a third slip might have gobbled that one up. 23/1

3.6 M Henry to S Rahman, FOUR! That's a cracking shot! A bit short around off, sits up nicely for Sabbir to nail the pull through square leg. It was really hard and that rocketed to the fence. Finally, he manages to get one right off the meat. 19/1

3.5 M Henry to S Rahman, Good length on off stump, stays on the back foot and blocks well. 15/1

3.4 M Henry to S Rahman, The inswinger and Rahman checks his drive towards mid on. Wanted to play across the line and made a good adjustment just at the last moment. 15/1

3.4 M Henry to S Rahman, Short ball and Rahman instantly ducks under the bumper. A bit too high and wide called. 15/1

3.3 M Henry to T Iqbal, Short and wide outside off, cut away towards deep backward point for a single. 14/1

3.2 M Henry to T Iqbal, Good length outside off, Iqbal stands tall and punches it to mid off. 13/1

Henry aborts his run up at the last moment.

3.1 M Henry to T Iqbal, Fullish and outside off, Iqbal gets a stride forward and blocks to cover. 13/1

2.6 H Bennett to S Rahman, Length ball around middle, Rahman goes for a big heave but gets it off the inner half towards the left of mid-wicket. Single taken. 13/1

2.5 H Bennett to S Rahman, Good length around middle, blocked firmly from the crease by Rahman. 13/1

2.4 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Back of a length on leg stump, tucked towards long leg for a single. 13/1

2.3 H Bennett to T Iqbal, Length ball angling across the left-hander, Tamim lets it pass. 12/1

2.2 H Bennett to S Rahman, On middle and leg, worked away on the leg side for a single. 12/1

2.1 H Bennett to S Rahman, BOOM! That's gone off the helmet. Rahman had no clue about that short ball and tries to evade it by taking his eyes off. The ball is deflected towards fine leg as the batsmen take a couple of leg byes. Good to see that he isn't hurt. 11/1

Hamish Bennett comes into the attack.

1.6 M Henry to S Rahman, Once again the line is too straight from Henry and Rahman glances it down to long leg for a single. 9/1

1.5 M Henry to S Rahman, Sprayed down the leg side, Rahman misses the flick as the ball goes down the leg side to Ronchi. That came off the pads. 8/1

1.4 M Henry to S Rahman, Length ball on leg stump, Rahman misses the flick and is hit high on the pads. 8/1

1.3 M Henry to S Rahman, Fullish on off stump, tails in a bit as Rahman blocks firmly down the track. 8/1

1.2 M Henry to S Rahman, Henry is getting prodigious swing. This tails into Rahman and raps him on the pads. Big shout for lbw but there was an inside edge there. 8/1

Two slips in place for Sabbir.

1.1 M Henry to T Iqbal, The inswinger on leg stump, Tamim falls over on the flick but is struck on the pads as the ball rolls to fine leg. No signal so there must have been a faint inside edge there as the batsmen cross. 8/1

Matt Henry to bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Patel to S Rahman, Almost another wicket! Fuller around middle, Rahman misses the sweep and is rapped on the pads. Big appeal for lbw but turned down. That was quite close. 7/1

0.5 J Patel to S Rahman, Drifting in from around off, Sabbir steps out to heave it away but misses to be rapped on the pads. Not sure why the Bangladeshi batsmen are in such an over-aggressive mood. Positive batting doesn't mean you have to belt every ball. 7/1

0.4 J Patel to S Rahman, Floated outside off, presses forward and blocks solidly. 7/1

Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.

0.3 J Patel to S Sarkar, OUT! GOLDEN DUCK FOR SARKAR! Loose shot this and he pays the price. Tossed up invitingly outside off, tempts Sarkar into the wild drive but gets a slice towards backward point where Anderson takes the catch with ease. Early strike for NZ, just what they would have wanted. Patel lets out a roar, he's pumped up at getting a wicket especially after getting hit for a biggie first ball. 7/1

0.2 J Patel to T Iqbal, Flatter around middle, worked away on the leg side for a single. 7/0

Replacement ball has come.

0.1 J Patel to T Iqbal, SIX! KABOOM! What a way to start the innings! Tamim charges down the track and lofts it cleanly over long off for a maximum. Absolute nonchalance from the opener. How's that for confidence? 6/0

