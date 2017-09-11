Batsman Takes Revenge in Style After Being Sledged by the Bowler

They all have their own styles and own celebrations.
Kesrick Williams has a unique way of celebrating a wicket. Williams, plays for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and gives the batsmen a proper sending off by making it look as if he is noting down their name in an imaginary notebook after dismissing them.
So when he got rid off Guyana Amazon Warriors' Chadwick Walton in a CPL match, the right-arm fast bowler gave him his unique send-off.
However, Walton did not take it lying down, and when the chance came he got his revenge in brutal.
When both the teams met again on September 1, in a match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs, Walton smashed 84 off 40 balls to take his team home and dished out the same treatment to Williams that he had received in the last meeting.
Walton took Williams to the cleaners by hitting four-straight boundaries and every time he did so, he mocked the fast bowler by ticking the shot off an imaginary notebook.
Jamaica Tallawahs, led by Kumar Sangakkara, won the toss and elected to bat first and only managed to score 149 for 7 at the end of their 20 overs. Walton led the run chase with Luke Ronchi (55 off 29 balls) giving him good company as Amazon Warriors got to the target in 10.3 overs.
