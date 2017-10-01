Bawne, Parthiv Help India A Extend Lead to 149 Runs

The other significant contributor was Shreyas Iyer, who blasted the bowling en route his 79-ball-82 that had 10 boundaries and two sixes. In fact it was Iyer and Priyank Panchal (46), who added 133 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for a big score. Maharashtra batsman Bawne played 166 balls hitting 13 boundaries and five huge sixes. Parthiv also showed positive intent during the 78 balls that he played. He hit four boundaries and a six.
Senior team leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the bowler who was picked out for harsh treatment, giving away 107 runs in 19 overs. Most of the sixes were hit off Sodhi's bowling even though he got two wickets. The two batsmen, who missed out on big score after getting set were Panchal and skipper Karun Nair (43).
Brief Score: New Zealand A 211 Vs India A 360/4 (Ankit Bawne 116 batting, Shreyas Iyer 82, Parthiv Patel 56 batting).
First Published: October 1, 2017, 11:04 PM IST