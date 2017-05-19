BCCI Acting President Promises New NCA In Two Years

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: BCCI acting president CK Khanna on Friday said a brand new National Cricket Academy will be ready in Bengaluru in the next two years after the Board settled a

long-standing dispute to acquire land for the facility.

"Congratulations to BCCI and Karnataka Government for resolving this long-standing issue. Special thanks to Amitabh Choudhary for making extra effort," Khanna said in a statement.

"BCCI will finally own its first physical property. We plan to have more of our own in future. The proposed NCA project at Aerospace, Devanahalli in Bengaluru is likely to be completed within next two years.

"BCCI plans to make it a world class facility. The construction will start once the Board is allotted a further 25 acres of land," he added.

The BCCI yesterday completed the paperwork for the land from the state government.

The registration papers were signed by the BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who was accompanied by General Manager Dr MV Sridhar and Karnataka State Cricket Association President Sanjay Desai.

The deal, which was first worked out in 2013, got stuck after the Karnataka High Court declared it illegal.

The NCA is currently located in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

