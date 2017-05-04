BCCI and OPPO Unveil New Team India Jersey

Photo Credit: BCCI/Twitter

New Delhi: New Team India sponsors OPPO unveiled the official new jersey of the cricket team on Thursday. While a final call is yet to be taken on whether India will participate in the upcoming Champions League, Virat Kohli and Co. will surely wear this whenever they take the field next.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri unveiled the new jersey at an event held in Mumbai. The jersey has almost the same layout as the previous one worn by the players in limited-overs cricket.

OPPO paid Rs 1,079 crore for a deal that extends for a period of five years. The company will be paying an amount of Rs 1.56 crore for every game in an ICC tournament and Rs 4.61 crore per bilateral game involving the Indian team.

Star India - the current official sponsor of Team India - decided not to bid for the renewal of the contract in April 2017 citing lack of clarity after the recent turmoil in the Indian cricket board.

It is believed that Star's bid was worth Rs 19.2 million (US$315,000 approx) per match for bilateral series and Rs 6.1 million (US$100,000 approx) per match for ICC sponsored tournaments.

They had won the rights in 2013 after Sahara's bid was found to be ineligible as per a BCCI statement.

The team sponsorship rights allowed Star to be called the official team sponsor as also display a commercial logo on the men's and women's kits.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 3:21 PM IST