BCCI Clears India's Participation in the Champions Trophy

File image of Indian cricketers celebrating their Champions Trophy win. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The BCCI cleared India’s participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy during the Special General Meeting in the Capital on Sunday. The BCCI members had convened the meeting to decide on India’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

With the ICC clipping BCCI’s financial wings in its new revenue model, the Indian cricket board was not too happy and was contemplating pulling out from the mega event and thus the meeting to make a unanimous decision on the same.

"The Board unanimously authorised the acting secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open. The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The All-India Senior Selection Meeting will be held tomorrow, May 8, in New Delhi to pick the team," the BCCI said in a statement.

On Sunday, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan attending the SGM in the Capital on Sunday through Skype from London, raised eye-brows on whether it was another violation of the Supreme Court order.

But a senior BCCI official present at the meeting made it clear that the SC had never barred him from attending the meet.

“The Supreme Court had said that he cannot represent BCCI in the ICC, but he was never barred from attending the SGM,” he told Cricketnext.

Even though Srinivasan was earlier keen on a pullout, he refrained from speaking about it after gauging the general mood.

Earlier, the Committee of Administrators — appointed by the Supreme Court — had asked the BCCI against taking a strong stand as that would hamper future relation between the ICC and the BCCI.

The COA had made it clear to the state associations through a letter that it will be forced to move the Supreme Court if the members took any decision which was against the interest of Indian cricket at the BCCI SGM on Sunday.

With the BCCI and COA divided on whether India should pullout of the Champions Trophy after the ICC cut its financial wings by reworking the revenue model of the international body, the letter came amid speculation that the BCCI was seriously mulling a pullout.

The letter from COA also informed the members that the ICC may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board's demand for USD 570 million wouldn’t have been accepted by the global body.

The point 13 of the letter stated COA would support any decision "which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole."

However, if the decision at the SGM is one which, "in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket", the COA would not hesitate to seek Supreme Court's guidance.

"...we would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."

The COA had advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

"It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at," the COA had said.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 12:35 PM IST