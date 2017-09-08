BCCI COA Release Official Cricketer’s Handbook

The document consists of ten sections on various topics related to professional cricket, which will guide young and budding cricketers how to maintain themselves both on and off the pitch.
"This handbook has been prepared with the principal objective of providing a professional cricketer with useful information about various topics that could be relevant," the BCCI said in a statement.
The Indian cricket board believes that the resulting awareness has many advantages and can help with -
- Increasing knowledge about matters that affect a cricketer’s career.
- Developing a deeper awareness of a cricketer’s performance and confidence in dealing with any issues.
- Receiving greater appreciation from members of cricket community and the public.
- Achieving greater control of one’s decisions - both personal and professional.
- Having the ability to identify the right people to associate with and build relationships.
- Increasing the avenues to network and multiplying opportunities to grow.
- Knowing the relevant things to share and therefore, inspire others.
- Identifying the aspects that serve the larger interests of the sport and of society.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 4:27 PM IST