BCCI Congratulates Indian Women's Cricket Team For Their Record-Breaking Spree

New Delhi: The BCCI has congratulated the Indian women's team for their record-breaking spree, including the highest partnership between Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut against Ireland, in the ongoing Women's Quadrangular Series in South Africa.

Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said: "The Indian women's team are on a record-breaking spree in the Women's Quadrangular Series and I congratulate them for their all-round show.

"It started with Jhulan Goswami becoming the leading wicket taker in Women's ODIs and we have witnessed a plethora of records," Choudhary said in a statement.

Openers Deepti and Poonam created history by becoming the first pair to share a 300-run stand in Women's ODIs. In the league match of the Women's Quadrangular Series

held at Potchefstroom in South Africa, the duo added 320 runs for the first wicket in 45.3 overs against Ireland. It is the first time that the Women's ODIs have witnessed a 300 or more

runs stand.

Deepti scored 188 in 160 balls with the help of 27 boundaries and two sixes to record the second highest ODI score in women's cricket and the highest by an Indian batter.

India Women put on a massive 358/3 in 50 overs, their highest total in Women's ODIs, and then bowled Ireland out for only 109 in 40 overs. The 249-run win was also Indian Women

team's biggest victory in ODIs in terms of runs.

With four wins from four matches, India are now the only unbeaten side in the tournament with wins over South Africa, Ireland (twice) and Zimbabwe.

Impressed with dominating show of the Indian women's team, Choudhary said: "The Indian Women's Team have not only been consistent in the ongoing series but they have dominated their opposition right from the start.

"With the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 just around the corner, I am confident that Team India will carry their winning momentum into the big event," he added.

May 16, 2017