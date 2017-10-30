BCCI Draft Constitution Submitted in Supreme Court; Next Hearing on 29th November

A draft constitution of the BCCI was submitted in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover on Monday, incorporating suggestions of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.
Also, the apex court, which had summoned BCCI office-bearers C K Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhry for allegedly coming in the way of the preparations of the draft constitution, took note of their personal appearance, and exempted them from appearing before it on November 29, the next date of hearing.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made it clear that it would not allow any plea now seeking to intervene in the ongoing proceedings, saying that they would be "cruelly" rejected.
"In pursuance of an earlier order, the draft constitution has been filed. The personal appearance of the office-bearers is now dispensed away with," the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.
Earlier, the bench had summoned the three officials after it was alleged that they had been stalling the process of framing of draft constitution, being framed in accordance with its judgement, and had warned them of serious consequences if they failed to give suggestions.
The top court had said that the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before it for a final decision.
The three officials were also present today in the court in compliance with its August 23 order summoning them to appear before it.
The court had earlier expressed its displeasure that the directions given by it and its order on the recommendations of the Lodha panel had not been implemented yet.
The bench had directed the Committee of Administrators to prepare a draft constitution of the BCCI in terms of its earlier judgement and order on the Lodha panel recommendations.
The BCCI had submitted a draft constitution to the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which filed a report on Friday. The apex court is expected to look into the recommendations and pass the necessary directives. During the last hearing September, the SC had pulled up the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the ongoing delay in the implementation of the Lodha Committee Reforms.
BCCI's acting president CK Khanna, joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary were present in court for the proceedings and are expected to be there to present their case on Monday as well. The apex court had warned the BCCI officials of serious consequences for defiance of the court's order regarding the implementation of the Lodha reforms.
Apart from asking the BCCI to give suggestions to Committee of Administrators (CoA) for new Constitution, it had also said that it will re-look at the One State-One Vote rule ruling, which has been a bone of contention as all BCCI state units have shown their reservation over the particular point.
The Committee of Administrators in a scathing report submitted to the Supreme Court on August 16 had sought the removal of the entire top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India for non-compliance of Lodha Panel reforms.
In the fifth status Report, the CoA had asked the apex court to hand over the "governance, management and administration" of the BCCI to them, further stating that they would need the help of a professional group, currently headed by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, to run the board.
"...it is only fair that the current office-bearers be treated in the same manner because a further period of six months have elapsed since the said office-bearers submitted their undertakings and reforms mandated by Hon'ble Court have still not been implemented.
"It is clear that current office-bearers are not in position to make good on their undertakings and ensure that reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court is implemented."
(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: October 30, 2017, 5:00 PM IST