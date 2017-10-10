BCCI Funding Will Help Produce Dhonis and Kohlis from North East: Naba Bhattacharya

Speaking to CricketNext after the proposal from the finance committee of the board, Naba said that while it was long due, he is happy that the BCCI is taking steps towards promoting the game in the region.
“I am very happy and look at this as an opportunity to promote the game further in the region. Once we have proper school leagues and competitions, more talent will come out and take cricket in the region to newer heights. This was long overdue and while I have got a few congratulatory messages, this is the result of everyone’s efforts and I have only tried to channelise the effort of the people from North East in the right direction,” he said.
Naba went on to add that such help from the board could well see Dhonis (MS Dhoni) and Kohlis (Virat Kohli) being produced in the region.
“If Jharkhand can produce Dhoni, why can’t a state from North East? I am confident we can get together and provide the national team with players of the caliber of Dhoni and Kohli in the future. Right now, we do not have the required infrastructure to help provide the platform for budding cricketers to shine, but all that will change once we start getting funds. That day isn’t too far when you will be cheering for a North East player in the Indian team,” he said.
The entire structure and layout for development of infrastructure in the North Eastern states was created by New Area Development Programme (NADP). And NADP chief Avishek Dalmiya is also pleased with the decision.
"I have been given to understand that the Finance Committee of the BCCI has recommended to allocate a separate fund of Rs 50 crores for development of Infrastructure in the Northeastern states. It is a much positive and a needed step," said Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya.
The NADP committee had proposed among others development of full size cricket grounds, budget stadiums as well as indoor practice facilities. It also included a separate academy for the North East. The NADP had also laid down the ways and means of executing it and followed up the implementation works.
Steps had been initiated for creating indoor facilities in Meghalaya and Nagaland and also procurement of necessary cricket equipments for starting school tournaments in Sikkim.
Once the recommendations are approved by the COA, the board would be able to either directly or through the associations take up all the balance infrastructure works which have been pending for a long time.
"Considering the pan-India approach, it is of utmost importance to ensure appropriate infrastructure is created in these states so that they are in a position to compete," Dalmiya said.
