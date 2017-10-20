BCCI Hits Back at Sreesanth, Says Can't Play for Any Full Member

Calling it just 'empty talk', BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said that a banned cricketer cannot play for any other full-member or any association.
"Any player banned by any full member can neither play for any other full member nor for any other association. All this is just an empty talk and we know our legal position," Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier, Banned pacer S Sreesanth had said that if he is not allowed to play for India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), then he will look to represent other country as 'there is still a lot of cricket left in him'.
"BCCI has imposed the ban, not ICC. If not India, I can play for any other country, because am 34 now and I can only play for maximum six more years. As a person who loves cricket, I want to play cricket. And not only that, BCCI is a private firm; it is only us who say that this is the Indian team, but you know BCCI is a private body after all," Sreeanth was quoted as saying during an event in Dubai.
"So, if I play for any other country, it probably may be the same. Yes, representing Kerala in Ranji Trophy is different. I had hoped to win Ranji Trophy, Irani for Kerala, but the decision rests up on the BCCI," he added.
Earlier, a division bench of the Kerala High Court restored the life ban imposed on cricketer S Sreesanth by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad Singh and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, gave the verdict on a petition filed by the BCCI against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer.
The division bench said there was no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order in Sreesanth's favour.
In its appeal, the BCCI had said the decision to ban the cricketer was taken based on the evidence against him. The single-judge bench had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI. Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the board.
