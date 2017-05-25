BCCI Invites Application for New Coach as Anil Kumble's Tenure Nears End

Anil Kumble. (Image credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the look out for a new coach for Virat Kohli and his troops as Anil Kumble's tenure as the head coach of the team will come to an end following the end of Champions Trophy 2017 on June 18.

Kumble is not being given an extension and the BCCI have started the process by inviting applications for the hotseat, which will be vacant after India's campaign in England.

"The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach, Mr Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions trophy. Present Head Coach, Mr. Anil Kumble will be a direct entry for the process." BCCI said in a statement.

In an exclusive conversation with Cricketnext, a senior BCCI official had said that the board is not happy with Kumble for knocking at the doors of the COA time and again and it could be one of the reasons that he is not being given an extension.

“I don’t think he is headed in the right direction. We are not against people voicing their opinion. But yes, there is a way and a protocol that needs to be followed everywhere and it is no different here. You can always confide in people you trust. But to knock at the doors of people who are influential is setting a very wrong precedent, more so, when matters do not involve them. It is only right to speak to the Board when matters concern the day-to-day functioning of BCCI,” a senior BCCI official told Cricketnext earlier.

“The BCCI is not happy with Kumble, period. I don’t think we need to speak any further on this,” the BCCI further stated when pressed on the issue.

Kumble has also been a vocal supporter of fee hike for players and had also proposed for a significant 150% hike for Grade A players in the Central Contracts and substantial raise for the support staff.

The BCCI also stated that the entire process will be completed under the watchful eyes of the the Committee of Administrators, which was formed by the Supreme Court to ensure smooth running of the Indian cricket board.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the three member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will also play a major role in find a new coach for the team. Cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will be part of the panel. These former cricketers were also part of the panel which selected Kumble as the head coach last year.

"The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, Mr. Sourav Ganguly and Mr. VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward," said BCCI.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 1:24 PM IST