BCCI-Lodha Committee Reforms Case - Timeline of Events

2015
April 14
BCCI receives an 82-point questionnaire from the Lodha panel in order to understand how cricket is being run in the country by the board.
2016
January 4
In an attempt to completely overhaul the administration of cricket in India in order to bring in more transparency, the Lodha Committee recommends a set of sweeping reforms. Most important of them all being the ones on an age cap of 70 years for all administrators, cooling off period after one term, one state one vote etc. The panel also recommended the opening of a players' association.
January 7
Then BCCI president Anurag Thakur asks state associations to study the Lodha report through an e-mail and gave the boards a deadline of January 31 to respond on how it affected them individually.
February 4
The Supreme Court gives BCCI time till March 3 to make their position clear on whether they want to implement the reforms or not.
February 5
BCCI president Anurag Thakur makes it clear that the board needs time to go over a report as big as the one prepared by the Lodha panel. Two days later the board calls an SGM to discuss the Lodha panel reforms at length.
February 19
BCCI comes up with a list of "difficulties" in implementation of the reforms and also points out "anomalies" that make the reforms practically unimplementable. The BCCI president is asked to file an affidavit in the SC to counter Lodha panel's reforms.
March 2
Two days before the Supreme Court deadline, the BCCI files an affidavit stating the reforms it has recommended and also the ones the board does not agree with in principle, which includes the contentious one-state-one-vote rule and the age cap of 70 years for an officials and office-bearers.
March 3
While the Supreme Court says that it will ask the Lodha panel to consider making some chages to the suggested reforms, it takes a strong stance towards the board's continuing reluctance in implementation of the reforms.
April 8
The Supreme Court in a string of scathing observations asks the BCCI if it doesn't want to reform. CJI Thakur counters BCCI counsel KK Venugopal who said the the board was beyond the purview of the apex court as it was a trust.
April 29
Supreme Court in yet another scathing observation questions the BCCI members' insistence of staying in their positions beyond the age of 70 years. It gives the example of SC judges who too would retire at the age of 65 years.
May 2
SC makes it clear that the BCCI and all of its state associations will have to implement the Lodha reforms and a day later says that the board's constitution is incapable of achieving the values of transparency, objectivity and accountability and that it needed to be changed.
July 18
The Supreme Court tightens the noose around the Indian cricket board by accepting majority of the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel and gives the board a time frame of four to six months to implement the same.
July 21
The Lodha panel makes its stance clear on the nine-year cap for administrators in state boards, says that those who have completed nine years in the job cumulatively cannot contest for another term.
July 24
Former BCCI president Sharad Pawar says he will step down from the position of Mumbai Cricket Association president in the light of the Lodha panel reforms.
August 2
The BCCI approves the appointment of a new legal panel to interact with the Lodha Committee and appoints former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju is appointed head the panel.
August 7
Justice Katju stirs the hornet's nest by calling SC's July 18 order asking BCCI to implement Lodha panel reforms as "unconstitutional and illegal".
August 9
The Lodha panel sets September 30 as the deadline for the implementation of the first phase of the reforms. BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke meets the Lodha Committee and says the board will follow the timelines.
September 1
The Lodha committee asks BCCI to hold elections for the recommended 'Apex Council', that would replace the working committee. The board is also asked to form a fresh IPL governing council by December 30.
September 12
ICC CEO Dave Richardson says that BCCI presedent Anurag Thakur had asked the global body to send a letter to clarify that the Lodha panel reforms did not amount to government interference in the running of the board.
September 28
Lodha Committee in a scathing status report tells the SC that the BCCI had created 'impediments' in implementation of reforms and recommends that all existing office-bearers of the board be replaced by a caretaker panel of administrators.
October 1
BCCI agrees to implement certain reforms but ignores the contentious ones like age restriction of 70 years for board officials, the tenure cap of nine years with cooling-off periods, and the one-state-one-vote policy.
October 3
Yes Bank and Bank of Maharashtra asked by Lodha Committee not to disburse funds from the BCCI accounts to the state associations.
October 7
The SC in an interim order says no money should be given to state associations until Lodha committee recommendations are accepted. Asks president Anurag Thakur to submit a personal affidavit clarifying whether he had sought ICC intervention against implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations.
October 21
Supreme Court passes an order that limits BCCI's financial freedom until Lodha panel reforms are implemented.
November 21
The Lodha Committee proposes to the apex court that all BCCI and state association office bearers who do not satisfy the approved criteria be "disqualified" with immediate effect.
December 15
BCCI president Anurag Thakur is cautioned by the SC which says that prima facie a charge of perjury that can be laid against Thakur for lying under oath regarding the issue of seeking ICC intervention.
2017
January 2
BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke are removed from their posts by the Supreme Court of India at a hearing in Delhi. It also order the formation of a Committee of Administrators to oversee the business operations of the BCCI.
January 30
Supreme Court names four-member panel who would form the Committee of Administrators. The panel consists of cricket historian Ramachandra Guha, former India women's captain Diana Edulji, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai and CEO and managing director of IDFC (Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation) Vikram Lamaye.
June 1
Ramchandra Guha resigns from the CoA and in a scathing resignation letter blames the 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket for his disillusionment with the sport and its administration. Also states that the CoA has not been able to perform the task that was given to them by the Supreme Court.
June 27
BCCI lists out three points that need to be re-evaluated in relation to Lodha reforms by the Supreme Court, which include the cooling off period after every three years for honorary office-bearers and apex council members, 'the one-state one-vote' policy, and the segregation with regard to functions executed by office bearers and paid professionals were the three points the BCCI's seven-member panel listed out.
July 12
The CoA in yet another scathing status report calls former BCCI president N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah "disqualified office bearers with vested interest", who are creating impediments in the implementation of Lodha reforms.
July 24
Supreme Court passes restraining order that stops Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association from sending Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, respectively, as representatives to attend the BCCI SGM scheduled for 26th July. It also states that the one-state-one-vote order will be looked into as it might not to be good for Indian cricket.
August 15
In its fifth status report, the CoA accuses the BCCI of misconstruing the Supreme Court order to keep BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team out of the SGM. It also asks the Supreme Court to remove the BCCI top brass for failing to implement Lodha reforms.
August 23
Supreme Court of India has issues a showcause notice to the board's top brass, acting president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, to explain why the Lodha Committee recommendations have not been implemented.
The apex court has also asks the Committee of Administrators to make a new draft of the BCCI constitution and place it in front of the bench.
