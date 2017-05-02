BCCI Must Consult COA Before Deciding on Champions Trophy: Vinod Rai

Getty Images

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators have made it clear that the BCCI office-bearers cannot take any decision on India's Champions Trophy participation without their permission. COA head Vinod Rai has made this clear even as there is a strong divide between the board members and the COA on whether India should participate in the ICC event or not.

"Yes, we have issued an instruction that any decision regarding the ICC Revenue Model should only be taken at the Special General Meeting (SGM). But the BCCI units have been told that they cannot issue any legal notice to the ICC with regards to Champions Trophy pull-out without our prior approval," Rai said.

The COA was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N Srinivasan engaged in a teleconference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the global body were discussed.

The BCCI's SGM is scheduled to be held on May 7. "It was brought to our knowledge that some of the officials were engaged in a teleconference and wanted to take a decision on the said matter. One needs to understand that this kind of a decision cannot be taken in haste. A Champions Trophy pullout will lead to India not playing in ICC tournaments for the next eight years. It cannot be decided by a few members," Rai said.

Rai said if a situation arises that India needs to pull out of the Champions Trophy, it has to be a unanimous decision of all the 30 voter members at the BCCI SGM.

"There can't be a fractured mandate where some are in favour of a pull-out and quite a few against the motion. If you ask me, the extreme step should only be taken if all the 30 members decide unanimously that a pull-out is necessary," Rai said.

A section of BCCI officials is eager to pass a resolution in favour of taking legal action against the global body headed by former BCCI chief Shashank Manohar.

In case the BCCI SGM decides on a pull-out, there is every possibility that COA will seek a directive from the Supreme Court.

With the ICC clipping BCCI’s financial wings in its new financial model for the next eight years, the Indian board is contemplating pulling out of the Champions Trophy unless the ICC agrees to pay them USD 450 million. But the COA believes that it is not a feasible option as that could hamper the future of not only Indian cricket, but also the IPL.

