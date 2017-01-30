BCCI 'Nightwatchman' Vinod Rai Promises Good Administration

Newly appointed BCCI administrator Vinod Rai (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former comptroller and auditor general of India Vinod Rai, who has been appointed by the Supreme Court to lead a four-member panel of administrators to look after the day-to-day functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said that the administrators will work to ensure that the game of cricket has a good administration and called himself a "nightwatchman".
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Vinod Rai said that he was honoured to have been appointed by the apex court to look after the administration of BCCI, the body which governs cricket in India.
Lauding his co-administrators, eminent historian Ramachandra Guha, financial executive Vikram Limaye and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Diana Edulji, Rai said that he is part of an eminent team which will be able to look after the administration of cricket during this transitional phase.
ALSO READ: SC Appoints Ex-CAG Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji As BCCI Administrators
Widely considered as symbol of the anti-corruption movement in India, Vinod Rai used a cricketing analogy to describe his position.
ALSO READ: Know More About the SC-Appointed BCCI Administrators
He further said that the four administrators need to look into the Lodha Committee recommendations and then work towards ensuring the smooth implementation of the proposals.
"Once we will familiarize with the recommendations of the Lodha Committee and we know the job functioning then one will be able to work to ensure that cricket has a good administration," Rai said.