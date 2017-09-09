Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
BCCI Paid Rs 44 Lakh In Taxes In First Month of GST Roll-out

PTI | Updated: September 9, 2017, 5:30 PM IST
BCCI logo. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Good & Services Tax (GST), introduced by the central government from July 1, saw the country's richest sporting body, BCCI, pay in excess of Rs 44 lakh in taxes.

The BCCI's official website states that for the month of July, it paid Rs 44,29,516 in GST.

Indian national team's physio Patrick Farhart, for a five-month period, was paid close to Rs 6 million (Rs 58,87, 139).

Some of the players were also paid a share of gross revenue from international matches for the 2015-16 season. Stuart Binny was richer by Rs 92 lakh (Rs 92,46, 412) while Harbhajan Singh was paid Rs 62 lakh (Rs 62, 52, 871).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel received Rs 37.51 lakh while pacer Umesh Yadav was paid Rs 34.79 lakh.
First Published: September 9, 2017, 5:30 PM IST

