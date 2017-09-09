BCCI Paid Rs 44 Lakh In Taxes In First Month of GST Roll-out

The BCCI's official website states that for the month of July, it paid Rs 44,29,516 in GST.
Indian national team's physio Patrick Farhart, for a five-month period, was paid close to Rs 6 million (Rs 58,87, 139).
Some of the players were also paid a share of gross revenue from international matches for the 2015-16 season. Stuart Binny was richer by Rs 92 lakh (Rs 92,46, 412) while Harbhajan Singh was paid Rs 62 lakh (Rs 62, 52, 871).
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel received Rs 37.51 lakh while pacer Umesh Yadav was paid Rs 34.79 lakh.
