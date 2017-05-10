BCCI Retains Indian Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar For Champions Trophy

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Team India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar have been retained by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhury told Cricketnext that the duo's services have been retained till the end of the showpiece event, which begins in England on June 1.

"The support staff of the Indian team, which includes chief coach Anil Kumble along with batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will be in charge of the team till the Champions Trophy," BCCI's acting secretary Choudhury said.

Both Bangar and Sridhar became a part of the back-room staff of the Indian cricket team when Ravi Shastri was appointed Team director, ahead of India's tour to Australia in December 2014.

He further informed Cricketnext that BCCI will take a final decision on whether a new contract will be issued to the duo or not after the Champions Trophy gets over.

"The contracts will be discussed and reviewed after the mega event in England. Any decision on whether they stay or not will be taken only after the tournament," he said.

The Committee of Administrators is in favour of giving out 12-month contracts to all Indian team coaching staff. Currently the contracts are for ten months, which allows all the staff members to take up roles with Indian Premier League franchises.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 6:00 PM IST