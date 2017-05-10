BCCI Retains Indian Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar For Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Team India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar have been retained by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ICC Champions Trophy.
Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhury told Cricketnext that the duo's services have been retained till the end of the showpiece event, which begins in England on June 1.
Both Bangar and Sridhar became a part of the back-room staff of the Indian cricket team when Ravi Shastri was appointed Team director, ahead of India's tour to Australia in December 2014.
He further informed Cricketnext that BCCI will take a final decision on whether a new contract will be issued to the duo or not after the Champions Trophy gets over.
The Committee of Administrators is in favour of giving out 12-month contracts to all Indian team coaching staff. Currently the contracts are for ten months, which allows all the staff members to take up roles with Indian Premier League franchises.