BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary Shocked After CoA Asks for Removal of Top Brass

Speaking to CricketNext, a flabbergasted Amitabh said that he was completely stunned by the turn of events and didn’t know what led to such a call. In fact, he went on to add that he has been constantly trying to get the Lodha panel’s reforms implemented in the BCCI meetings, copies of which are in possession of the reporter.
“I am at a loss of words and don’t know what to say and if I should say anything because I have tried to set the ball rolling and do what is to the best of my ability. In fact, I said it publicly as well that there is no point dilly-dallying and we should get cracking. In the last meeting as well, that was my motive. After that, all I can say is that let the court decide what they feel is best,” he said.
In the fourth status report, the COA had written: “Whilst Amitabh Choudhary was one of the few persons who urged the representatives that attended the said SGM to take concrete steps for implementation of the reforms directed vide the Judgment, Anirudh Chaudhary remained a mute spectator, lacking the courage or conviction to speak in favour of implementation of the reforms.”
In fact, even acting president Khanna is surprised by the move and said that it was a domain which he did not wish to get into. “I think it is best you speak to the secretary in this matter, I do not wish to comment on this,” he told CricketNext.
Repeated attempts to get in touch with treasurer Anirudh failed as he didn’t answer calls.
The Committee of Administrators pulled up the BCCI in its latest status report for deliberately misconstruing the apex court’s order dated July 24 and barring the CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team from attending the Special General Meeting on July 26.
In what is quoted as a supplement to the previous status report dated July 9, 2017, the COA has said that the BCCI officials also used the apex court’s expression of ‘etc’ with regards to looking into some of the reforms suggested by the Lodha committee to their advantage and included a series of issues aimed at unravelling the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by the SC.
“First, the CEO of BCCI as well as the administrative staff including the legal team was asked to leave the meeting on the basis that they are not office bearers. Secondly, the totally neutral expression ‘etc’ was treated as an excuse to bring in a series of issues aimed at unravelling the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by this Hon’ble Court including disqualification of office bearers, constitution of apex council, clear demarcation of functions, powers, duties and obligations between professional management and Apex Council, etc,” the report stated.
The COA has also pulled up the BCCI for not looking into basic issues like ‘conflict of interest’ and the appointment of Ombudsman. “Even fundamental issues such as conflict of interest rules and appointment of Ombudsman were not implemented during the SGM held on July 26, 2017. It is obvious that the whole idea was to stonewall the fundamental core of reforms mandated by this Hon’ble Court and make the same a dead letter.
“It appears that the intention was also to ensure that the Committee of Administrators would not receive a firsthand account of the proceedings during the SGM and hence the CEO of BCCI and other administrative staff including the legal team were asked to leave the meeting,” the report said.
“The CEO was asked to leave despite clear directions from the CoA to the effect that the CEO shall be entitled to attend every SGM and other meetings of the BCCI. The office bearers of the BCCI, instead of reprimanding the constituent members who were suggesting that BCCI officials including the CEO leave the meeting, did absolutely nothing.”
Amitabh Choudharyanirudh chaudharyBCCI CEO Rahul JohriBCCI Committee of AdministratorsBCCI vs LodhaBcci vs lodha panelck khannaDiana Eduljisupreme courtVinod Rai
First Published: August 17, 2017, 11:36 AM IST