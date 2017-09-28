Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: September 28, 2017, 10:47 AM IST
BCCI Secretary is Violating SC Diktat, Verma Complaint to COA

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. (ANI Images)

New Delhi: Aditya Verma, the petitioner in the IPL spot-fixing case, has written a letter to the Committee of Administrators (COA), alleging consistent violation of Supreme Court orders by the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

In his letter to COA chief Vinod Rai, Verma, who is the secretary of Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), wrote: "Amitabh Chaudhary submitted an undertaking before the Apex Court that he has resigned from the post of President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) and he would be ensuring the implementation of the reforms.

"However, the RTI filed with State Bank of India (SBI), Bistupur, Jamshedpur Branch reveals that Amitabh Chaudhary is still operating the account the bank account of the Association as its signatory."

Verma also submitted transaction statement of the particular bank account.

As per Lodha Committee directive, Amitabh Chaudhary has completed more than three years as the office bearer of JSCA and is not supposed to hold any post in his state association.

However, Verma alleged that Chaudhary convened a meeting of the Ranchi District Cricket Association.

"It is also noteworthy that Amitabh Chaudhary convened an Annual General Meeting of the Ranchi District Cricket Association as the Chairman of the Ranchi District Cricket Association. It is made clear that despite the undertaking, he is still holding the post of the Chairman of Ranchi District Cricket Association, a body affiliated to Jharkhand State Cricket Association."
First Published: September 28, 2017, 10:47 AM IST

