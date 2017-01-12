BCCI Selection Panel Trimmed Down From Five to Three

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team selection panel has been trimmed down from a five member panel to just three now.
Former India cricketers Jatin Pnaranjpe and Gagan Khoda have been relieved of their duties as national selectors as their appointments were in direct violation of the Lodha Panel's recommendations.
The decision has been taken based on the Lodha Committee's email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Wednesday evening.
However, the BCCI elected a five member panel — MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe — the latter two having never played Test cricket in their respective careers.
While Prasad, Gandhi and Singh are all Test players but with collective experience of 13 matches in longest format.