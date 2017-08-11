BCCI to Challenge Court Order That Lifted Sreesanth's Life Ban

After the court ruling on Monday, Sreesanth, 34, said he was hoping to get his career back on track and represent India at the next World Cup in 2019. But the BCCI official said said that they agree with the court's order and will challenge the same.
"We don't agree with the order. It definitely needs to be challenged and within a week the appeal would be filed in the Kerala high court," a senior official was quoted as saying by AFP.
"We were always clear on this case as the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing," he added.
Earlier, the Kerala High Court revoked the life ban imposed on Sreesanth due to his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, which marred the Indian Premier League in 2013.
"No materials or evidence before the disciplinary committee to conclude that Sreesanth was guilty of the violation of the anti corruption code formulated by the BCCI. THEY RELIED ON CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE. The disciplinary committee ought to have been careful in analyzing evidence especially when the deal itself had failed to work," the High Court order stated.
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 after the developments Sreesanth said that he is very happy and proud at the verdict.
"I had a lot of support from people, I want to thank all of them. I am very happy and proud that the ban has been lifted by the court. I am only 34, so hope can play for at least 6 years. I hope to be back soon. The next step is to play for the Kerala Ranji team at the earliest. I will have to start from the scratch. thanks to all those who prayed for me," an elated Sreesanth said after the HC's verdict.
Sreesanth was cleared of criminal charges by a sessions court but continued to face sanctions issued on him by the governing body, based on an internal disciplinary committee report.
The court had earlier sought the BCCI's stand on the plea by the cricketer, challenging the life ban imposed on him by the game's governing body following the 2013 Indian Premier League-6 spot-fixing scandal.
The BCCI had filed a counter-affidavit in the court in response to the plea by Sreesanth, who had challenged the life ban despite a court dropping all charges against the 34-year- old pacer.
bcciBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaHigh Courtkerala high courtsreesanthSreesanth BanSreesanth Life BanSreesanth match fixing
First Published: August 11, 2017, 11:21 AM IST