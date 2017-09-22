BCCI to Change Junior, Women's Cricket Schedule

The schedule needed a change after the BCCI-appointed Committee of Administrators had ruled that the six NE states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Bihar — will play the junior domestic tournaments barring Ranji Trophy.
Ratnakar Shetty, BCCI General Manager (Game Development), has sent out the mail, a copy of which is accessed by PTI.
As per the new schedule, the Under-19 Women's T20 tournament which was scheduled from February 1-6 (League), and February 11-17 (Super League) has been omitted .
They have now included Women's U-19 League (November 1-9 ) for NE States and Bihar in Dhanbad; Inter-State Women's U-19 one-dayers and Super League (November 16-30) in Andhra Pradesh; Senior Women T20 Challenger Trophy (February 1-4), the venue for which is yet to be announced.
The list also has Women's U-19 Inter-Zonal two-day matches from February 5-18 in Agartala; Women's U-23 T20 League from March 17-23 and Super League from March 27-April 2.
In junior men's cricket, the additions will be U-23 One- day tournament for NE and Bihar in Ranchi; U-23 one-day tournament Kanpur; Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) for NE States and Bihar in Shillong; while West Zone will host the all-India knock-out draw of Vijay Merchant Trophy.
First Published: September 22, 2017, 9:34 PM IST