BCCI to Reimburse State Bodies for Expenses on Domestic Tournaments

In an e-mail communiqué to the state associations, the CoA said the step was being taken to ensure the interest of cricket was not jeopardised as some associations has sought reimbursement of such expenses.
"Pursuant to the order dated September 21 2017 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Committee of Administrators has been informed that certain State Associations have sought reimbursement of expenses in relation to domestic tournaments," according to the letter, a copy of which is with IANS.
"In order to ensure that interest of cricket is not jeopardised and the concerned State Associations do not face any kind of litigation and/or undue harassment, the Committee of Administrators is of the view that: expenses already incurred in relation to domestic tournaments may be reimbursed by the BCCI."
However, the release of the money would be "subject to scrutiny by the BCCI Finance Team of the supporting documents submitted by the concerned State Association to BCCI," the COA wrote to the associations.
The COA asked the state associations to submit an undertaking in a format enclosed with the letter confirming that it has actually incurred the expenses for which it has sought reimbursement.
"However, since it is difficult for the BCCI Finance Team to independently verify whether the payments in respect of which reimbursement is being sought have actually been incurred by way of payment to the concerned parties, a responsible authorised officer of the State Association should submit an undertaking in the enclosed format confirming the same," it said.
"The reimbursement may be done on the basis of such undertaking," it said.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 9:37 AM IST