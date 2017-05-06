BCCI Unhappy With India Coach Anil Kumble Knocking 'COA Door' Regularly

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Team India chief coach Anil Kumble seems to have rubbed the Board of Control for Cricket in India the wrong way by knocking at the doors of the COA time and again, and the board officials are making no bones about the fact that they aren’t too happy with his attitude.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a senior BCCI official said that Kumble seems bent on rubbing the board the wrong way with his behavior. While the official did not point fingers at anyone directly, he did indirectly hint at Kumble’s move to knock the Committee of Administrators’ door at the drop of a hat.

“I don’t think he is headed in the right direction. We are not against people voicing their opinion. But yes, there is a way and a protocol that needs to be followed everywhere and it is no different here. You can always confide in people you trust. But to knock at the doors of people who are influential is setting a very wrong precedent, more so, when matters do not involve them. It is only right to speak to the Board when matters concern the day-to-day functioning of BCCI,” he said.

Asked if the official was hinting at recent rumours that Kumble got in touch with the COA to ensure that the squad for the Champions Trophy is announced at the earliest, the official said: “The BCCI is not happy with Kumble, period. I don’t think we need to speak any further on this.”

The official further referred to recent news in the media that the players had informed the COA about their concern over India’s participation in the Champions Trophy and said: “We were told that senior members in the team management went and informed the COA about how the players are concerned and want to know if India is indeed pulling out of the tournament. Now, how come the players never thought it to be necessary to inform the BCCI about their concern? On the contrary, a player I spoke to a couple of days back, clearly said that the Board should take a call keeping the best interest of Indian cricket in mind. So what exactly is happening?”

The official pointed at the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid who have come out and spoken about it openly and feel that is the correct way.

“The likes of Tendulkar and Dravid have gone on record and said that they want India to play in the tournament. That is the way you do it. You should always be open about your opinion and happy to express it,” he said.

Top sources in the BCCI had earlier hinted that it was Kumble who went ahead and asked the COA to remunerate the players appropriately after India beat Australia and the cash reward needed to be reworked. Also, it is believed that it was Kumble who wanted the support staff’s pay to be increased after it was reported that the likes of batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar weren’t offered a proper pay hike.

“I wouldn’t want to pin point on any specific episode, but all I will say is that knocking the correct door is smart. But there is a fine line between smart and over-smart. Rubbing the BCCI the wrong way won’t take anyone anywhere. One needs to remember that the BCCI is here to stay and look after the welfare of Indian cricket,” he said.

