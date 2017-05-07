BCCI Vows To Continue Revenue Fight Despite Champions Trophy Clearance

Getty Images

New Delhi: The BCCI cleared India’s participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy during the Special General Meeting in the Capital on Sunday. And even though the initial call was for a pullout, it was the fate of the players that saw the board members re-think their stance.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a senior BCCI official said that it was unanimously decided that the Indian cricketers shouldn’t face the brunt of the ongoing tussle between BCCI and the ICC and that is why the members decided to keep cricket and board policies separate.

“We had always said that the call for pullout was a direct consequence of the ICC’s attitude towards us during the international body's meeting last month. Not for once did the BCCI want the cricketers to bear the brunt of the ongoing tussle. So, we felt that the team should go ahead and defend the title.

“Revenue talks and governance re-structuring in the ICC will be handled by the secretary and there should be no confusion about the fact that we are not happy with the new revenue and governance model. This will be brought up with the international body at the right forum,” the official said.

The official statement of the BCCI also made it clear that the tussle with ICC continues: "The Board unanimously authorised the acting secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open. The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The All-India Senior Selection Meeting will be held tomorrow, May 8, in New Delhi to pick the team.”

While Virat Kohli and boys gear up for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with the squad set to be announced on Monday, the Committee of Administrators are also very happy with the outcome of the SGM.

“We had told the members even on Saturday that a middle-path is always the best option at present as no player would want to stay away from international cricket for a span of eight years. Pulling out of the Champions Trophy wouldn’t mean just opting out of a single tournament. It would include all ICC events in the next eight years,” a member of the COA told Cricketnext.

In fact, he went on to add that the committee isn’t trying to side with ICC. The COA just wanted an amicable approach where the best interest of Indian cricket is kept at the heart of matters.

“See, you have to realise that the 2014 model had caused a lot of doubt among the members so nobody would agree to it. We kept telling the BCCI that they should look at a middle-path so that the relation between the BCCI and the other boards also doesn’t deteriorate. BCCI has every right to raise their concerns over the re-structured model, but that can always be talked out and a stringent stand now would have had ramifications later,” he said.

Meanwhile, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan attending the SGM in the Capital on Sunday through Skype from London, raised eye-brows on whether it was another violation of the Supreme Court order.

But a senior BCCI official present at the meeting made it clear that the SC had never barred him from attending the meet.

“The Supreme Court had said that he cannot represent BCCI in the ICC, but he was never barred from attending the SGM,” he told Cricketnext.

Even though Srinivasan was earlier keen on a pullout, he refrained from speaking about it after the general mood among the members called for an amicable solution at present.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 4:40 PM IST