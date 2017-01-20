BCCI vs Lodha: Attorney General Requests SC to Reconsider Decision

New Delhi: The central government on Friday jumped into the BCCI vs Lodha Committee matter with Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi requesting the Supreme Court of India to reconsider its decision on downgrading railways, services and the universities to associate members, thereby not allowing these members voting rights.
The Attorney General told the apex court that although BCCI is a private body, it partially affects the government too, further urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision as larger questions have not been answered in the judgment.
In some relief for existing BCCI members, the apex court modified its earlier order and made it clear that the nine-year tenure of an office bearer in state association or in the BCCI shall not be considered cumulatively.
A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra directed that the names provided by senior advocates Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, who have been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, for being appointed as BCCI administrators be kept secret.
The apex court in response said that a nine-member committee will be 'too large'. The court further said that it will consider the names suggested by amicus curiae and pass orders by Wednesday on the composition and size of the committee.
The Supreme Court had on January 2 asked Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam to assist in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as members of committee of administrators after removing BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for trying to hinder the smooth implementation of the panel's recommendations.
The Apex Court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur questioning the former BCCI chief as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the SC’s directives.
(With PTI inputs)