BCCI vs Lodha: Supreme Court Likely to Appoint BCCI Administrators Today

The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is likely to nominate independent administrators who will look after the day-to-day functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ensure the smooth implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposals today.
The SC was expected to name the administrators last Tuesday, but Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi requested the SC to not nominate administrators for the BCCI for another two weeks.
The attorney general told the apex court that the central government is thinking about bringing in a sports code.
The apex court said that names suggested by amicus curiae above 70 years of age will not be considered for the post of administrators in the BCCI.
Also Read: BCCI vs Lodha: Attorney General Requests SC to Not Name Administrators, Says Sports Code in Pipeline
A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also allowed BCCI to suggest three names after following the due process to represent it at the ICC meeting due in first week of February.
The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, made it clear that the names to be given for appointment in the committee of administrators and the representative for the ICC meet should be in consonance with the judgement and subsequent orders passed by the apex court in the matter.
The bench had asked BCCI and the Centre to give the names in sealed cover by January 27 and posted the matter for hearing on January 30.
Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam had submitted names of nine administrators in a sealed envelope to the apex court. The SC though had asked for a review of the names as it said that nine people as administrators will be too many.
The Supreme Court also decided to relent on the tenure of office bearers and said that they can serve separately in a state association and the BCCI as opposed to the previous regulation of a maximum of nine years in total.
Rohatgi had asked for a re-look into the proposal that removed Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as full-time members.
The Supreme Court on January 2 removed president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for trying to hinder the smooth implementation of the panel's recommendations.
The Apex Court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur questioning the former BCCI chief as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the SC’s directives.