BCCI vs Lodha: Timeline of the Bitter Battle

Representative Image (Getty Images)
In January 2015, the Supreme Court ordered the Lodha committee to rework the constitution of the BCCI and ensure its proper functioning. On January 4, 2016, the committee unveiled the recommendations they felt would help in the smooth functioning of the Board.
CricketNext takes a look at the major proposals/observations that shook Indian cricket since the time of the committee’s inception:
Apr 14, 2015
The Lodha panel sends a questionnaire to the BCCI that has 82 questions which would help the panel to understand the functioning of the Board better.
The questions cover all the areas starting from the role of BCCI’s stakeholders to the Board’s election processes, the reason behind the existence of various committees, player welfare, conflict of interest etc.
Jan 4, 2016
The Lodha panel suggests sweeping reforms that affect all stakeholders. The focus is on BCCI’s functioning. The major recommendations are:
One-state-one-vote policy
Eligibility criteria and tenure limit for office bearers
Ministers and members above 70 not allowed to hold positions in the BCCI or state associations.
Setting up of a players’ association
Feb 4, 2016
Supreme Court sets March 3 as deadline for BCCI to implement the recommendations of the Lodha panel. SC says it will have the panel implement the reforms if the BCCI finds it difficult to implement the proposals.
Feb 5, 2016
BCCI delays implementing the recommendations, Anurag Thakur says the Board needs more time to study the Lodha committee’s report. BCCI calls an SGM on Feb 7 to discuss the Lodha report.
Feb 22, 2016
Mumbai Cricket Association approaches the SC and says that the one-state-one-vote recommendation hurts the MCA.
Mar 2, 2016
BCCI details reservations against Lodha report. Before the Supreme Court deadline ends, the BCCI files affidavit stating it has implemented all possible recommendations, but executing some of the recommendations — the one-state-one-vote rule, age cap of 70 years for an office-bearer, limits on an office bearer's tenure and restriction on advertisements during matches — aren’t possible.
Mar 3, 2016
The Supreme Court asks the Lodha committee to reconsider some of the suggestions, but it isn’t happy with BCCI’s reluctant attitude. Thakur says he wasn’t consulted to which the SC says it was international news and expecting separate invitation was wrong.
Apr 5, 2016
Supreme Court slams BCCI’s fund dispersal process after it finds disparity in the distribution of funds between members.
Apr 8, 2016
BCCI says it is beyond the purview of the SC since it is a trust. The SC comes down strongly on the Board and asks if it is refusing to undergo reformation.
SC backs the Lodha panel and says it had been asked to make the Board’s functioning more transparent.
Apr 29, 2016
Supreme Court slams BCCI for refusing to accept age cap of 70 for administrators. CJI Thakur takes example of SC judges and says that even they retire at 65, then why not the BCCI office-bearers.
Cites example of Jagmohan Dalmiya who could not communicate properly as BCCI chief, before his demise.
May 2, 2016
SC makes it clear that the state associations will have to fall in line with the Lodha panel’s reforms. This after the Haryana Cricket Association filed an intervention plea, saying that the Lodha Committee’s job was to only recommend changes.
May 3, 2016
SC pulls up BCCI again and says that the BCCI constitution is ‘highly incapable of achieving the values of transparency, objectivity and accountability [such] that without changing its structure it can’t be done so’.
July 18, 2016
SC accepts majority of the Lodha panel’s recommendations and gives the BCCI four to six months to implement the proposals with the committee overseeing the process.
July 21, 2016
The Lodha Committee clarifies that office bearers who have completed nine years in the job cannot contest for another term.
July 24, 2016
Sharad Pawar decides to step down as Mumbai Cricket Association president in order to comply with the Lodha Committee’s recommendations.
August 2, 2016
BCCI appoints legal panel as medium to communicate with the Lodha panel.
The BCCI’s working committee approves a new legal panel as a ‘single point interface for the BCCI to interact with the Lodha committee’ during the implementation of the report.
Former SC judge Markandey Katju is appointed head of the panel. It also includes BCCI’s counsel Abhinav Mukerjee.
August 7, 2016
Newly appointed head of BCCI’s legal panel, Markandey Katju says Supreme Court’s July 18 order is ‘illegal’. The BCCI files a review petition the next day against the July 18 order.
August 9, 2016
Lodha committee issues first set of timelines after BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke meets the panel and says it will follow the timelines. The deadline for the first phase of timelines is September 30.
August 22, 2016
Going against the Lodha panel’s directives, the BCCI announce AGM on September 21. Panel says the AGM doesn’t hold any value unless the BCCI implements the recommendations of the panel.
September 1, 2016
The Lodha Committee issues a second set of guidelines. The BCCI is directed to hold elections for the Apex Council — in place of the working committee — and conduct AGM by December 15.
The BCCI is also directed to form a fresh IPL governing council by December 30.
September 12, 2016
ICC’s chief executive David Richardson reveals that BCCI president Anurag Thakur wanted the international body to clarify if the reforms of the Lodha committee amount to government interference.
September 28, 2016
The Lodha panel’s status report says the BCCI has deliberately failed to implement the reforms and recommends that all office-bearers of the board be replaced by independent administrators.
CJI Thakur once again warns the board to implement the recommendations.
BCCI requests for suspension of the July 18 order till the Board’s review and curative petition is heard.
September 30, 2016
The BCCI misses the first deadline set by the Lodha committee. Meanwhile, Tripura Cricket Association and the Vidarbha Cricket Association agree to implement the Lodha panel’s recommendations in toto.
October 1, 2016
BCCI agrees to implement the panel’s recommendations at the SGM, but some reforms — the age restriction of 70 years, the tenure cap of nine years and the one-state-one-vote policy — isn’t adhered to.
October 3, 2016
The Lodha Committee sends a mail ordering Yes Bank and Bank of Maharashtra to stop disbursing funds from the BCCI accounts to the state associations.
BCCI decides to call-off India-New Zealand series, forcing the Lodha panel to restart disbursal of funds.
October 6, 2016
Supreme Court tells the BCCI to submit an undertaking that it will ‘unconditionally’ implement all the court-approved recommendations of the Lodha panel by October 7.
October 7, 2016
In an interim order, the Supreme Court makes it clear that the state associations will receive no further funds unless they implement the Lodha panel’s suggestions.
BCCI chief Thakur asked to submit individual affidavit on whether he had sought ICC intervention in the implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposals.
October 17, 2016
Supreme Court reserves order on whether the BCCI office-bearers should be removed and a panel of independent administrators be appointed as per the plea of the Lodha panel.
Thakur files an affidavit saying he didn’t seek any letter from the ICC.
October 21, 2016
Supreme Court limits BCCI’s financial autonomy. SC passes an order that limits BCCI’s financial freedom and power till the Board and the state associations comply with the panel’s proposals.
The Apex Court also asks Thakur and Shirke to meet the panel before November 3.
November 21, 2016
The Lodha Committee proposes disqualification of all ineligible BCCI office-bearers and appointment of GK Pillai — former Union Home Secretary — as observer to oversee day-to-day functioning of the BCCI.
December 13, 2016
News comes in that the Supreme Court had on November 10 quashed the review petition filed by the BCCI against the July 18 judgement.
December 15, 2016
SC hints at perjury case against BCCI chief Thakur, reserves order for January 2017. Asks BCCI to suggest names for independent panel after amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium suggests three-member panel consisting of GK Pillai, former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath and former CAG head Vinod Rai.
January 2, 2017
SC removes BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for failure to implement the recommendations of the SC-appointed Lodha committee. SC appoints senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam as amicus curiae and asks them to suggest people who can administer BCCI.