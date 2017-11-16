Being Nice to People is Best Way to Tackle Bullying: Dhoni

“We lived in a colony and were only two or three of us that were of the same age group, the other children were at least five or six years older to us,” Dhoni said. “Maybe that is one of the reasons that I play cricket well because I have always played cricket with people who were older than me, which meant that they had more power and they understood the game better. Playing with them made me better.”
Dhoni expressed his views on 'child bullying', and said, "Bullying is not a thing that should happen. In a society, it does happen, but there are ways to deal with it. One of the effective ways is to pass on the culture of being against the concept of bullying, and the culture of being nice to people. That is what life is all about.
"I do not think we were bullied at any point of time. Even when we started playing cricket at the under-16 or under-19 level, we were never bullied. Often, it depends on the seniors – how the seniors are in the team environment affects the nature of the team, and the juniors also get groomed according to them. What is important is that you keep on passing the baton to the next generation.
On asked, whether there is any bullying in professional cricket, Dhoni replied, "Cricket is known to be a gentlemen’s game. At the same time, there is banter that keeps going on, and that is very different to bullying. It is considered to be within the parameters of the rules and regulations and spirit of the game, where you may often say something to the opponent, and the opponent replies back, and it never becomes ugly on the field. It is called friendly banter, and it is between two friends on the field, and when you compete in a game, there is a bit of chirping to maybe disturb the other guy, so that he may get out or is not able to score the kind of runs that he wants to. That is considered to be fair in our sport. But I don’t think there is bullying."
