Ben Stokes has been 'Warned About his Lifestyle', Writes Michael Vaughan

England have dropped Ben Stokes and Alex Hales from their side to play West Indies in the fourth one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday following Stokes's arrest, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday. Hales, 28 was with Stokes when the incident happened in the Clifton district of Bristol on Sunday night.
"Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be available for tomorrow's one-day International match against West Indies at The Oval," ECB director of England cricket Andrew Strauss said while reading out a board statement to reporters at The Oval on Tuesday.
"Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol," the former England captain added as he continued to read out the statement.
Stokes though was included in England's 16-member squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia on Wednesday.
Vaughan, who captained England in 51 Test matches and enjoyed a win percentage second only to Mike Brearley among England captains, advised Stokes to show more maturity off the field in order to prolong his career in an article for the Daily Telegraph.
“Ben Stokes can’t say he was not warned. I have been privy to private conversations about him recently and he has been given strong warnings about his lifestyle,” wrote Vaughan.
“People have said to him there is only one person who can ruin your career and that is you. Nobody else. He has the talent, plays all three formats relatively easily. Has the world at his feet,” the former Yorkshire batsman said.
Stokes, who has sustained injury in his right hand during the brawl, was sent home from an England Lions tour for late-night drinking in 2013 and went on to miss the 2014 ICC WT20 after breaking his hand while punching his locker.
“I am not saying be teetotal or not have a flutter at the casino. He needs a way to let off steam and live a life,” wrote Vaughan while cautioning the all-rounder.
First Published: September 27, 2017, 3:25 PM IST