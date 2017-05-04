Ben Stokes Knocks off Captain Steve Smith in Nasty Mid-air Collision

BCCI Photo.

The Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith survived a nasty collision with his team-mate Ben Stokes during their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 19th over of KKR's innings when Nathan Coulter-Nile hit Jaydev Unadkat towards deep mid-wicket.

While going for a possible catch, Smith rammed into Stokes, who was also chasing the catch from the other end.

Smith, after the nasty collision, tumbled over the boundary.

Stokes, after seeing Smith's condition, called for an immediate medical help.

Luckily, Smith walked without any trouble.

Rookie batsman Rahul Tripathi played a breathtaking knock of 93 to single-handedly take RPS to a four-wicket win over KKR.

It was a sixth win in seven matches for RPS, who have moved up to third place in the points table and closer to a Play-off berth with 14 points from 11 matches.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 11:29 AM IST