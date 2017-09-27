Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ben Stokes Named in England's 16-man Squad for Ashes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 27, 2017, 3:03 PM IST
Ben Stokes. (Getty Images)

England have named the squad for the Ashes this winter when Joe Root and his boys go to Australia to fight in one of cricket’s oldest rivalry. With Ben Stokes being arrested on Tuesday and questions being raised on his selection, England’s cricket director Andrew Strauss had made it clear that all selection would be on form and fitness and Stokes was aptly named in the squad.

Ben Foakes, 24-year-old Surrey wicketkeeper, has been included in the squad along with Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton. Hampshire batsman James Vince made a return to the team as did Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance. Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane is one of the two spinners.




In an ECB statement, national selector James Whitaker said: “A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad. We have provided Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas. After a successful summer, having won the Test series against South Africa and West Indies, there is real competition for places and we have selected a squad that will work hard and compete against Australia, aiming to win the Ashes.

“Surrey’s Ben Foakes deserves his selection for the first time at this level. His glovework has been exemplary and he is regarded as a wicketkeeper of the highest quality. He has the ability to contribute with the bat scoring over 680 runs in the Championship this summer at an average of 45.33.”

In addition to the present support staff, former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed fast bowling consultant till the end of the second Test in Australia. Former England ODI skipper Paul Collingwood will take a coaching role during the Test series and the ODIs against Australia. Kent’s Matt Walker will assist England management for the T20I Tri-series in Australia and New Zealand.

England Squad: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes.
First Published: September 27, 2017, 2:44 PM IST

