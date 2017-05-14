Ben Stokes Points Out a Jet Airways Gaffe That Many Would Have Missed

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant star Ben Stokes may be lighting up the Indian Premier League with his scintillating performances on the field, but he is proving to be equally good in leaving his fans in splits off the field, by putting up funny stuff on social media.

Recently, while travelling from New Delhi to Pune, following their match against Delhi Daredevils on Friday, Stokes uploaded an image of his boarding pass on social media. The reason for Stokes to do so was that there was a typo error made by the Jet Airways crew, with respect to his name.

Stokes noticed it quickly and put it on Instagram for the whole world to see. Stokes' post read: 'Typo'.

Typo A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on May 13, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

This not the not the first time that Stoke has put up something like this on Instagram. Earlier, the English all-rounder posted a photo of Unadkat dressed as a magician and doing the ‘hat’ trick. The post read: “Great work today from the team...special mention to The Mango Man @jd_unadkat on his amazing bowling performance #hattrick #5er.”

Great work today from the team...special mention to The Mango Man @jd_unadkat on his amazing bowling performance #hattrick #5er A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on May 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Stokes' all-round performances in the league has been one of the most important factors that RPS are so close to sealing a place into the play-offs.

Howver, RPS will miss the services of Stokes in the play-offs (if they qualify) as the match against KXIP on Sunday will be his last, owing to international duty. Stokes has to return to England to join his national side ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 1:08 PM IST