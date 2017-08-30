Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ben Stokes & Broad Praise Windies Players, Ring Warning Bells

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
England will look to come back strongly at Lord's. (AP Image)

Showing true sportsman spirit, England vice-captain Ben Stokes has congratulated the West Indies team for pulling off a brilliant chase in the second Test of the three-match series in Headingley on Tuesday. Stokes said that even though England ended up on the losing side, the game was a great advertisement for Test cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes wrote: “Even though we were on the losing side this test match it was a great game to be involved in...on to Lords for the decider.”




Pacer Stuart Broad also echoed same sentiments as he wrote: “Excellent Test match. 🏏 We gave everything. Exhausted. Credit to the Windies brilliant chase. On to Lords for the decider!”




West Indies chased down 322 on the final day for a remarkable victory against all expectations in the second test against England on Tuesday.

Shai Hope carried West Indies home at Headingley with a personal milestone as he became the first man in more than 500 first-class games at the Leeds ground to make a century in both innings.

He was 118 not out in the second innings as West Indies made 322-5, winning by five wickets at the very end of the final session of the match when all three results were still possible. Jermaine Blackwood helped Hope take the team to victory with a breezy 41 off 45 balls and opener Kraigg Brathwaite did much of the tough early work against the new ball for his 95.

West Indies last won a test in England 17 years ago, but more than just ending that dire run in England, this was one of the team's most memorable triumphs anywhere.

It was an astonishing turnaround after West Indies lost the first test by an innings and 209 runs inside three days. In that humiliation at Edgbaston, the tourists lost 19 wickets in a day and weren't given a hope at Headingley.
First Published: August 30, 2017, 10:48 AM IST

