Ben Stokes Will be Allowed to Play IPL If He Wishes: ECB

Harrison on told reporters that the board has no problem whatsoever in allowing Stokes to return to the tournament. “Ben asked for an NOC to play in New Zealand and we were happy to grant one. What he does with his time is up to him. He remains on full pay,” he said.
“It’s up to Ben to decide if he wants to play in the IPL. We could say we don’t want him to go but I imagine that, having given him an NOC to go and play in New Zealand, it would be difficult for us to say we would not apply the same thinking towards playing in other parts of the world.”
Stokes who has been left out of the England squad for the Ashes as he is part of an investigation against him after he was involved in over a drunken brawl incident outside a pub in Bristol in September this year.
Last year, the explosive all-rounder became the most expensive player of the tournament after Pune Rising Supergiant bought his services for Rs 14.5 crore in the IPL auctions. Stokes, who was recently playing T20 cricket in New Zealand for Canterbury, played 12 matches for Pune with a batting average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 142.98. With the ball, he took 12 wickets at an average of 26.33. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
First Published: December 24, 2017, 7:02 PM IST