Betting Cloud Hovers Over IPL 2017 As UP Police Arrest Three In Kanpur

Image only for representational purpose.

Kanpur: The Indian Premier League has come under the shadows of match fixing against after three people were arrested in Kanpur on Thursday in connection with betting.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India through a press release informed that the Anti Corruption Unit of the BCCI had been tracking activities of these men before they were arrested.

The operation by the ACU helped the Uttar Pradesh Police Crime Branch successfully foil the alleged betting attempts of the accused.

According to a report in indiatoday.in, five mobile phones and Rs 4.90 lakh have been recovered from the room locker.

The report further states that cccording to the police, Shah had network all over the country, from where he would get information about the pitch. He used that information to place bets.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police busted a similar racket where six people were arrested in Shahdara area in East Delhi. Speaking to CNN-News18 an official confirmed the arrest and seizure of laptops, mobile phones and LCDs among other things.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 8:48 PM IST