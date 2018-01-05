Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 5, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Bhuvi Emulates Kapil, Picks up Wicket in 1st Over of a Test For First Time Since 1992

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Dean Elgar. (Twitter/BCCI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the best use of the conditions at the Newlands pitch on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa and gave the tourists a great start by sending back the top three batsmen in quick succession. Bhuvneshwar started the carnage by sending back opener Dean Elgar for a duck in the first over of the match.

By doing this, the medium pacer emulated the great Kapil Dev as this was only the second instance since 1992 that an Indian pacer had picked up a wicket in the first over of a Test match outside the sub-continent. Incidentally, Kapil Dev also achieved the feat against South Africa during the historic tour of 1992-93, when he sent back Jimmy Cook at Durban with the first delivery of the match.

Bhuvneshwar bowled in the channel outside the off stump and managed to induce an edge off the bat of Deal Elgar, which was pouched easily by Wriddhiman Saha.

That wasn't all, Bhuvneshwar accounted for other opener - Aiden Markram - and also got the better off Hashim Amla in the subsequent overs as India reduced the hosts to 12/3.

Markram was setup beautifully as he got the ball to move out and then got the next deliver to jag back in to strike him right in front of the pads.

Amla jabbed at one outside the off stump, which was a rather ordinary shot in the circumstances. The late movement meant he could only manage to edge one straight to Saha.

First Published: January 5, 2018, 3:07 PM IST

