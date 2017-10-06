Bhuvi Starts New Innings; Gets Engaged to Nupur Nagar

The second photo read, "Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.. @nupurnagar 💍💍."
Bhuvneshwar has been a regular in the limited overs cicket for quite some time now. He is also a part of India’s 15-member squad in the upcoming T20 series against Australia that starts on Saturday at Ranchi . Ever since making debut in ODI and T20 against Pakistan in 2012, the 27-year old has taken 80, 17 wickets respectively.
